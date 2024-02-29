The third Droptail project from Rolls-Royce is as stunning as the Amethyst and La Rose Noire before it. Named Arcadia after a place known as “Heaven on Earth” in Ancient Greek mythology, the ultra-luxury roadster oozes style from every angle, inside and out. The client commissioned the exquisite build with a bespoke shade of silver with a faceted, striking metallic finish achieved by using bigger aluminum particles.

Unlike the other Droptail cars before it, the new Arcadia has the lower sections of the body painted in solid silver instead of leaving the carbon fiber partially or fully exposed. Rolls-Royce installed 22-inch wheels with a fully mirror-polished appearance to complement other brightwork noticeable on the imposing grille and the kinked vane pieces.

As with other Rolls-Royce models, the real magic is inside. It took more than 8,000 hours to finalize the beautiful wood sections. It has a lovely Santos Straight grain for no fewer than 233 wood pieces, 76 of which can be found in the rear deck. The wood is protected using a special lacquer applied only once. RR initially considered using a coating derived from luxury yachts but that one had to be reapplied every now and then, which would’ve been too much of a hassle for the wealthy customer.

As for the upholstery, it’s unique to the new Arcadia. The Goodwood-based marque applied Bespoke White leather with contrasting tan surfaces. The cabin contains the biggest wood section ever installed in a Rolls-Royce. It also happens to have the most complex clock found in a Rolls. The timepiece took two years to develop and five months to install.

As is typically the case with one-offs from Rolls-Royce, pricing hasn’t been publicly disclosed. However, these Droptail commissions are believed to be some of the most expensive new cars in history, reaching even $30 million if reports are to be believed.

Source: Rolls-Royce