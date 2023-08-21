In the realm of luxury automobiles, few brands resonate as profoundly as Rolls-Royce. Synonymous with opulence, craftsmanship, and sophistication, the luxury brand has consistently set the bar high when it comes to producing vehicles that redefine what is possible in the world of automotive engineering and design. The Rolls-Royce Droptail La Rose Noire stands as a testament to the brand’s enduring commitment to excellence. In this video, Alex Innes, Head of Coachbuild Design at Rolls-Royce, shares the details behind this exciting project.

Breaking Tradition: The Roadster Revolution

The unveiling of the Rolls-Royce Droptail La Rose Noire marks a pivotal moment in the brand’s storied history. It proudly wears the badge of being the first roadster from Rolls-Royce in the modern era. Rooted in nature’s elegance, the Droptail La Rose Noire draws inspiration from the enigmatic Black Baccara rose, a flower that symbolizes mystery and intrigue. The car’s exterior, adorned in a two-tone color scheme of deep pomegranate and profound black, echoes the petals of this rare and alluring blossom. The interplay of colors creates a stunning visual contrast, accentuating the car’s sculpted lines and distinctive features.

A Symphony of Design

The design of the Droptail La Rose Noire is a symphony of innovation and artistic expression. The result is a harmonious blend of form and function, where every curve and contour has been meticulously sculpted to create an unparalleled visual experience. According to Innes, the journey began six years ago when Rolls-Royce engaged with customers to conceptualize and create this unique masterpiece. This collaborative effort resulted in an astonishingly beautiful deep burgundy-red hue, aptly named “True Love,” which adorns the exterior.

The level of attention to detail that went into the creation of the Droptail La Rose Noire is truly remarkable. The unique velvety color, achieved through an arduous process of experimentation and iteration, required many weeks and 150 attempts to perfect. Even the celebration of this creation is an exercise in luxury, as the owners commissioned an exclusive vintage of Champagne de Lossy to commemorate the occasion.

The Droptail La Rose Noire finds its design heritage rooted in the artistic expressions of American coachcraft from the early 20th century. Additionally, it draws inspiration from iconic automobiles such as the 1912 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost ‘Sluggard,’ the 1930 Rolls-Royce Phantom Brewster New York Roadster, and the 1925 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Piccadilly. This amalgamation of timeless design cues and contemporary aesthetics results in a vehicle that pays homage to the past while embracing the future.

In this exclusive video, you get to experience the new Rolls-Royce Droptail and its unique craftsmanship.