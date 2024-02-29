BMW gives you plenty of ways to customize the new 5 Series Sedan but if you want to keep things simple, there’s nothing wrong with an all-black look. Such is the case with a G60 in the 540i xDrive specification with the optional M Sport Package. It rides on one of several 20-inch wheels available, but you can go a size higher should you want the 21-inch set.

In case you haven’t noticed, there are no M badges on the front fenders even though this 2024 5 Series has the M Sport Package. It’s actually the upgraded M Sport Professional Package with the M Sport brakes (with red calipers), the blacked-out illuminated kidney grille, and numerous Shadowline dark accents. For your money’s worth, BMW adds a trunk lid spoiler and applies a black inlay to the headlights.

Unlike its predecessor, there are no visible exhaust tips on the 540i xDrive. It looks as though only the M5 (G90) coming in a few months will have those, along with the M5 Touring (G99). The latter is all but confirmed to come to the United States, even if BMW officials refuse to make a public announcement. With this generation of the 5er, there won’t be a model to bridge the gap between the 540i and the flagship M5 since the M550i is sadly not returning, therefore leaving only the M5 with a V8 engine.

Echoing the exterior, this cabin is also predominantly black and has Veganza, which is marketing jargon for artificial leather upholstery. The eighth-generation 5 Series is actually the first BMW to be offered with a fully vegan interior. That said, you can spend extra and get extended Merino leather. It’s a $2,450 option in the US and comes in Black, Copper Brown, and Silverstone II – with all three combined with Atlas Grey.

For the 2024 model year, the 5 Series starts at $57,900 but this six-cylinder 540i xDrive costs from $64,900. The M Sport Package adds $3,000 to the final bill while the black paint is another $650. Add the $1,050 M Sport Professional Package and other available trinkets and you’re looking at a luxury sedan that costs well over $70,000.

