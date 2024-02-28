MINI UK has recently hosted their local launch of the all-new 2025 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works. We recently had the chance to drive the new JCW crossover in Portugal and you can find that review here and here. Before we jump into this photo gallery, let’s start with specs. The 2025 MINI Countryman stretches at 4433 millimeters (174.5 inches) long, 1843 mm (72.5 in) wide, and 1656 mm (65.2 in) tall, with a wheelbase measuring 2692 mm (106 in). In comparison to the previous F60 Countryman, the new U25 crossover is nearly 5 inches longer, 2 inches taller and 2 inches wider. Of course, with the size increase comes the weight penalty: 3825 lbs vs 3704 lbs.

296 HP in Europe, 312 HP in the U.S.

Naturally, it needs a good amount of power to move the JCW with force. The B48A20T2 turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline mill is rated at 296 horsepower in Europe. In the U.S., the Countryman JCW has 312 hp because there are less stringent emissions regulations compared to the European Union. There is also a boost feature which can be activated via the paddle shifter on the steering wheel giving you 19 hp (14 kW) for 10 seconds at a time. Being an ALL4 Countryman, power is distributed to all four wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission

The 2025 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works, with its new transmission, delivers a torque output of 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), a decrease from the 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) found in the previous F60 Countryman JCW. Despite this reduction, it still achieves a 0 to 62 mph acceleration in 5.4 seconds, which, while marginally slower than the F60 JCW’s 5.1 seconds, remains quick. Top speed was increased, though, to 155 mph from 140 mph.

British Looks, German Heart

The updated design of the 2025 MINI Countryman John Cooper Works includes a new design as well and a refreshed JCW logo, emphasizing its sportiness with a new black, red, and white color scheme. This badge is also featured on a base JCW trim that focuses on aesthetics rather than performance enhancements. This MINI Countryman JCW from the UK had a contrasting roof in Chili Red, a vibrant color noticeable on the brake calipers as well.

Overall, the new Countryman has evolved into a true crossover, boasting considerable interior and cargo space. It’s immediately apparent that this iteration of the Countryman has matured, adopting a more rugged design that feels quintessentially British, more so than any of its predecessors. Inside, it also boasts a minimalistic design with less switches and buttons, but with a beautiful 9.4 inches round OLED screen.

Although it was unveiled last year, the Countryman JCW won’t enter production for the US market until March 2024. The first vehicles will be shipped to dealers at the beginning of May, so you’re in for a long wait. MINI USA wants $46,900 before options, plus $995 in destination and handling fees. In the UK, first deliveries will begin next month at a price of £29,335. [Photos: BMW UK]