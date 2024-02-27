The BMW X2 enters its second generation in 2024, getting a complete redesign inside and out compared to its predecessor. Standard equipment, performance, and overall aesthetics drastically improve compared to the awkward first-gen model that BMW introduced in 2017. The 2024 BMW X2 shares almost all of its components with the BMW X1, and the differences between the two largely boil down to styling. While international shoppers can opt for an electrified version, it isn’t coming to the US.

2024 BMW X2 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The 2024 BMW X2 comes in two flavors: base xDrive28i and M35i. The two share xDrive all-wheel drive and a quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The X2 xDrive28i makes more power than the first generation vehicles, pumping out 241 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The M Performance variant is up on power, too, now churning out 312 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

BMW claims the X2 xDrive28i will dash from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds, which isn’t particularly exciting but gets the job done. Besides, it’s still quicker than comparable competitors like the Lexus NX 350 and Mercedes-Benz GLA. The 2024 BMW X2 M35i is more rapid, ripping off 5.2-second sprints from a standstill to 60 mph. Plus, it gets equipment like adaptive suspension and 20-inch wheels for more entertaining handling dynamics.

2024 BMW X2 Fuel Economy and MPG

The EPA rates the 2024 BMW X2 xDrive28i at 24 city mpg and 33 highway mpg for a combined figure of 28 city/highway mpg. The hotter M35i model doesn’t give too much up despite its increase in power. The EPA says it’ll achieve an average of 26 mpg combined – 23 mpg around town and 32 on the highway.

2024. BMW X2 Good More interior space

More cargo space

Powerful X2 M35i variant Bad Expensive

Quirky design

iDrive 9 is laggy

Both variants of the X2 beat out the equivalent Mercedes-Benz GLA. Hybrid offerings from Lexus and other automakers have a slight edge, but non-hybridized variants return similar or worse fuel economy. The X2 is a bit sprightlier, making it well worth the small sacrifices you might make at the pump. The 2024 BMW X2 gets a 14.3-gallon tank, so you should have no trouble achieving well over 350 miles between fill-ups.

Interior and Cargo Space

The new X2’s svelte new exterior design hides a familiar cabin that largely resembles what you’ll find elsewhere in the BMW lineup. That’s a good thing since the X2 is one of the manufacturer’s least expensive models. Veganza (synthetic leather) upholstery comes in a variety of color choices. Optional sport seats do a better job of bolstering. One

The 2024 BMW X2 grows a bit compared to the last generation, but so does cargo space. You’ll find marginally more cargo capacity (51.7 cubic feet vs. 50.1) and comparable passenger space. A 40/20/40 split-folding bench seat comes standard. While BMW says you can fit five adults, I think you’d be hard-pressed to do so comfortably – just like any other vehicle in this segment. Unless, of course, they’re all quite familiar with one another.

2024 BMW X2 Technology and Connectivity

Every new X2 gets a pretty curved display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and built-in navigation. Voice commands allow you to control a myriad of functions and are a tremendous step up from the last generation’s iDrive 6 software. This standard equipment pairs great with optional features like a digital key, Comfort Access keyless entry, wireless phone charging, and a panoramic roof. All those features come in the $1,850 Convenience Package – an exceptional bargain in the luxury segment.

BMW hasn’t limited the X2 much in terms of functionality, either. You can still get features normally reserved for $100K+ cars like the iX and 7 Series, like AR Navigation and a 360-degree camera system. But the higher the price tag climbs, the better off you may be with a bigger or more powerful model. However, it should be noted that you can get all of those features we just listed on an X2 that still costs less than a base X3 and over $7,000 less than a base X4.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2024 BMW X2 offers drivers plenty of standard driver aids. Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Departure Warning are all included. As is BMW Assist eCall, which automatically notifies emergency services in the event of an accident. This is a somewhat comprehensive suite of driver aids, especially compared to the – you guessed it – Mercedes-Benz GLA.

As already mentioned, BMW didn’t limit the 2024 BMW X2 much. You can order many of the most advanced driver aids, including Adaptive Cruise Control and Traffic Jam Assistant. These aren’t even available on a fully loaded Audi Q3 or GLA. The BMW X2 isn’t for everyone – but it’s absolutely perfect for some.

2024 BMW X2 Pricing

The new BMW X2 starts at $42,000 before the $995 destination charge. The Mercedes-Benz GLA starts at $43,000 and offers fewer features overall (and subjectively abhorrent styling). The Audi Q3 cuts features – and price – even further, starting at just $37,400. It’s probably the bargain of the bunch, but I’m not sure that’s something to brag about.

Since the 2024 BMW X2 is the first of a new generation, it really is quite a value compared to most of the other entrants in this arena. While fun, the 2024 BMW X2 M35i isn’t a value buy. At $51,400, I’d rather have the higher-performing and less-expensive M240i or the more spacious and (subjectively) better-looking X1 M35i for $1,500 less.

