At the end of last month, BMW gave the 4 Series a mild Life Cycle Impulse. It’s so subtle that you’ll have to squint your eyes to notice the changes. It’s a bit easier to figure out what’s new on the M Performance models since the M440i and M440d now have an updated front grille. A new walkaround video puts the spotlight on the gasoline model with its revised pair of kidneys.

Shot at the BMW Welt in Munich, the footage puts the spotlight on an attractive G22 model pained in Fire Red, a color available in the United States under the Vegas Red moniker. Aside from getting the new matrix LED headlights and optional laser taillights shared with the other 2025 4 Series models, the M440i has a revised pattern for the grille.

The kidneys now feature numerous horizontal and vertical bars along with an M logo that wasn’t there on the pre-LCI model. Ever since the X3 and X4 M40i/M40d models were updated a few years ago, BMW has been putting the “world’s most powerful letter” on M Performance cars as well. It’s the same story with the M-specific side mirrors, which are now standard on the M Lite 4 Series models.

The grille gets a glossy black surround, while the trim pieces on the front apron that used to be Cerium Grey are now covered in shiny black as well. The trapezoidal exhaust tips at the back have been carried over but these too get a glossy black finish. In fact, the M440i and M440d get the M Shadowline treatment as standard. If you’re wondering about the wheels, it’s a 19-inch set (Style 995 M).

Although the video doesn’t include shots of the interior, we do know that BMW has installed a new flat-bottomed steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock marking. It has also updated the central air vents by giving them a fresh look while embedding contour lighting around them with nine selectable colors. M Performance models and the lesser ones with M Sport Package now have a new black M Performtex upholstery. In addition, iDrive 8.5 is now included.

There had been some rumors about BMW dropping rear-wheel drive from the M Lite versions, but you can still get the M440i in the United States without xDrive. The market launch for the revised 4er is programmed for March, with the M4 CS crown jewel of the lineup to arrive a few months later.