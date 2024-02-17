BMW owners are some of the most passionate, and a new study reflects the high level of satisfaction among those who bought a car with the famous roundel. In the latest edition of Strategic Vision’s annual Most Loved Vehicle (MLV) Awards, the German luxury brand came out on top in four categories with five different cars.

The 3 Series Sedan was first in the Luxury by Youth category, which took into consideration only people aged 29 and below. The X4 won the Luxury by Women category while the 4 Series Coupe and the iX were tied for the most loved Luxury car by African American owners. As for the i7, the fullsize premium sedan triumphed in the Alternative Powertrain category thanks to its all-electric setup.

African American buyers do seem to have a soft spot for BMWs since the 4 Series Coupe and iX were followed by the X4 on the last place of the podium. Not only that, but the X6 finished fourth and the 5 Series Sedan was fifth. In the Alternative Powertrain category, the i7 managed to beat its archrivals, the Mercedes EQS (second place) and the Tesla Model S (fifth place).

Strategic Vision says the results of its Most Loved Vehicle study are based on data obtained from 82,474 new vehicle owners after examining 121 different vehicle attributes and features. The company’s President Alexander Edwards points out that “BMW models provide owners an experience they love on the vehicle attributes that matter most.” He went on to say the 3 Series excelled among younger buyers primarily thanks to its high-quality interior, driving dynamics, and the amount of space available for the driver and front passenger.

Here are the full results of Strategic Vision’s 2023 Most Loved Vehicles in America study:

Category Most Loved Score Cars $40,000 and Under Kia K5 508 Cars Over $40,000 Porsche 911 641 SUVs/CUVs $52,000 and Under Dodge Hornet 539 SUVs/CUVs Over $52,000 Land Rover Defender 90 592 Pickups Rivian R1T 554 Minivans Kia Carnival 485 Mass Market by Women Dodge Durango 562 Luxury by Women BMW X4 597 Mass Market by African American Nissan Sentra 584 Luxury by African American BMW 4 Series Coupe and iX 663 Mass Market by Latin American Honda Civic Sedan 559 Luxury by Latin American Mercedes GLE 618 Mass Market by Youth (29 and Under) Honda Passport 660 Luxury by Youth (29 and Under) BMW 3 Series 713 Democrats BMW X6 663 Republicans Land Rover Range Rover 616 Alternative Powertrain BMW i7 572

Source: Strategic Vision