It’s usually M or at the very least M Performance cars that tend to be built in a high-end configuration but that’s not the case here. This X4 is not an M40i nor is it the full-fat X4 M and yet it has been lavishly specced. A new walkaround video puts the spotlight on a relatively lowly X4 xDrive20i with the M Sport Package and a few interesting options.

For starters, the Sports Activity Coupe is painted in an Individual color. You might remember seeing Anglesey Green Metallic earlier this year as one of the new shades available for the XM. It’s now on a lesser X4 where it’s been combined with a plethora of black accents. The 20-inch wheels with a double-spoke design are finished in Jet Black and come together with the M Sport brakes with blue calipers featuring the famous three colors and “world’s most powerful letter.”

Whoever played with this X4’s configurator certainly didn’t skimp on options. The interior gets Vernasca leather with a Cognac finish that looks great on just about any BMW where the upholstery is offered. Since the G02-generation X4 is one of the oldest models on sale today, it still has the previous iDrive. Depending on personal preferences, that’s both a good and a bad thing since some people prefer the new dual-screen layout while others still want to have traditional buttons on the center console.

Sources close to Munich have told us the X4 will not live to see another generation with combustion engines. In its place, BMW will try to sell you the latest X2, which is far larger than its predecessor. Production of the G02 model is rumored to end in November 2025.

The X4 could return in the latter half of the decade as a fully electric iX4 (NA7) on the Neue Klasse platform. We’re hearing it could even get a full-fat M variant internally known as the “ZA7.” Expect the iX4 to go on sale in 2026, so an M variant is unlikely to arrive before 2027.

Source: AutoShow Channel / YouTube