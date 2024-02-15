2024 is the year we’re finally getting a new BMW M5, and until that moment arrives, all we can do is look back at its predecessors to ease the wait. This F10 is a completely stock car tackling the demanding Nürburgring circuit in Germany in the hands of a skilled driver. YouTuber Misha Charoudin pushed the high-performance sedan while navigating through a lot of cars.

The first turbocharged M5, this F10 was the last of its kind with rear-wheel drive as the F90 came strictly with xDrive and the upcoming G90 will send power to all wheels. Its twin-turbo V8 4.4-liter engine is predictably thirsty at full tilt. The estimated remaining range drops by 45 miles from 173 at the start of the hot lap to 128 miles at the end, even though the track is only about 21 miles long.

The driver makes it look like he’s playing a racing video game in the easiest mode by overtaking one car after another. The M5 is far from being a track tool since it’s a large car that weighs just under 1,900 kilograms. However, in the hands of a skilled driver who knows how to extract every last drop of performance, the Bavarian luxobarge is an absolute rocket. On the long straight, the M5 F10 reached speeds of nearly 260 km/h (162 mph).

It’ll be interesting to see how the new M5 will stack up against older generations given what we can safely assume will be a huge weight penalty caused by the adoption of a plug-in hybrid setup. Sure, the G90 is going to be the most powerful of the bunch, with an unconfirmed output of over 700 hp. We’ll have to wait to discover whether it’s going to be nearly as fun to drive since aside from the weight gain, it’ll also be a substantially larger car. Indeed, this F10 generation was 4910 mm long and 1891 mm wide but the latest 5 Series Sedan (G60) stretches 150 mm longer and is a tad wider as well.

The G90 is coming out later in 2024 together with the return of the M5 Touring (G99), which was recently confirmed by BMW’s design boss for the United States.

Source: Misha Charoudin