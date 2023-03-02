Although the Mercedes-AMG GT S and BMW M5 F10 are performance vehicles with twin-turbo V8 engines, dual-clutch automatic transmissions, and rear-wheel drive, that’s pretty much where the similarities end. One is a fully fledged supercar while the other is a family luxury sedan at its core. Despite major differences between the two vehicles, someone decided to line them up for a series of drag races.

It’s worth pointing out that the previous-generation M5 has had its 4.4-liter engine tuned to 600 horsepower and 700 Newton-meters (516 pound-feet) of torque. But is that enough to beat the AMG GT S in straight-line acceleration? The low-slung super coupe from Affalterbach may be down on power (510 hp and 650 Nm / 479 lb-ft) but it makes up for that by being much lighter.

Indeed, the gorgeous two-door machine weighs only (we’re loosely using the word “only”) 1,650 kilograms (3,638 pounds) whereas the M sedan has to carry around an additional 250 kg (551 lbs). The extra bulk wasn’t immediately noticeable in the first drag race as the two cars were neck and neck throughout the entire duel, right until the photo finish. The AMG GT S was slightly ahead at the end.

The M5 F10 had its revenge in the subsequent fight, mainly thanks to a significantly better start. It increased the gap and won the second battle. The order was reversed in the third and final drag race as the curvaceous Mercedes managed to beat the BMW to be declared the overall winner that day.

In the final showdown, the GT S Coupe needed 4.11 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) and 7.81 seconds to go from 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h). It went on to complete the quarter mile in 11.87 seconds at a trap speed of 124 mph (200 km/h).

As for the BMW M5, it performed the sprints in 4.54 seconds and 7.71 seconds, respectively. The quarter-mile was done in 12.48 seconds at 126 mph (203 km/h), so it was going slightly faster than the AMG at the end.

Source: Cars with Pilot Tseno / YouTube