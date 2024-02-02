The BMW XM was the Safety Car at the 2023 Daytona 24 Hours and will fulfill the same role this season in MotoGP. A third example of the electrified luxobarge will perform similar duties in the United Arab Emirates. The plug-in hybrid SUV has been named the Official Safety Car for the races taking place this year at the Dubai Autodrome. The FIA-sanctioned track is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024.

Like most circuits worldwide, it has several configurations depending on the competition. The longest is the Grand Prix layout, with a total length of 3.34 miles (5.39 kilometers) and 17 turns. The shortest is the Oval Circuit, a non-racing section, at just 0.69 miles (1.12 kilometers) and six turns. Last month, the circuit hosted the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East as well as the Hankook 24H Dubai endurance race.

In related news, Spanish football player Andrés Iniesta recently took delivery of his very own BMW XM, as pictured below. The 39-year-old former Barcelona player is a member of the Emirates team competing in the UAE Pro League.

Sitting at the top of both the M and X lineups, the XM is one of the most expensive BMWs money can buy. It’s also the most potent road car the company has ever launched, with the XM Label offering 738 hp. The midrange model has 644 hp, while the entry-level XM 50e, only rated at 469 hp and sold in certain markets, downsizes from a V8 to an inline-six.

BMW will put a variation of the same V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain in the new M5 Sedan (G90) and M5 Touring (G99) coming out this year. The two cars are believed to push out over 700 hp but without stepping on the XM Label’s toes. We won’t be too surprised if the next-generation M5 will also become a Safety Car since this role represents an excellent marketing tool.

