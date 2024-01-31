The 5 Series has been on sale for only a few months, but that’s not stopping BMW from sprucing up the eighth generation of its executive sedan. Known internally as the G60, the Mercedes E-Class rival is now significantly more customizable since there are around 150 Individual paints to choose from. That includes the well-known Frozen Portimao Blue but also this rather obscure Malachite Green Metallic.

You don’t have to take our word for it because the special colors are a mouse click away. The BMW Individual Visualizer is up and running for the latest 5 Series, allowing you to pick from a variety of solid, metallic, and matt paint jobs. Should you prefer to play with the configurator of the electric version, the i5 is there as well. The old G31 5 Series Touring remains included even though the new model (G61) is weeks away from its world premiere.

Over in Europe, BMW is introducing new upholsteries and interior surfaces for the 5 Series. From March 2024, cars ordered with the optional comfort seats can be had with two-tone Individual Merino leather by going for Dark Violet/Atlas Grey or Taupe Grey/Atlas Grey.

Elsewhere, the i5 xDrive40 launched in the United States late last year is going to be available on the Old Continent from March 2024. It slots between the rear-wheel-drive, single-motor i5 eDrive40 and the mighty i5 M60. It has all-wheel drive with one motor powering the front axle and another one the rear axle. Combined, the e-motors push out 389 hp and 590 Nm (435 lb-ft).

BMW claims the i5 xDrive40 sedan takes 5.4 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) and can do an electronically governed 134 mph (215 km/h). The pair of motors draws its energy from an 81.2-kWh battery that can be charged at up to 205 kW. In this case, you get 97 miles (156 kilometers) of range in ten minutes. With the battery fully charged, the EV can travel for a maximum of 334 miles (538 kilometers) based on the WLTP cycle.

The most exciting additions to the 5 Series lineup will arrive later in 2024 when BMW will finally unveil the M5 Sedan (G90) and the M5 Touring (G99). These will be the only models to have a V8, the same twin-turbo 4.4-liter “S68” engine found in the XM from where the M5s will borrow the plug-in hybrid setup. We’re hearing output will exceed the 700-horsepower mark.

Source: BMW Individual Visualizer