BMW M has a busy agenda for 2024 since the next 12 months will be jam-packed with new M Performance and M cars. The “world’s most powerful letter” will get the ball rolling in February with the release of the i5 M60 xDrive Touring. The standard 5 Series Touring (G61) with combustion engines has yet to be unveiled, so chances are we’ll see the regular versions along with the performance derivative on the same day. BMW had an identical strategy last year when it introduced the 5 Series Sedan (G60) and the i5 M60 Sedan.

Technical specifications of the first electric M Performance wagon are not available but should be largely identical to those of the equivalent sedan. Offered exclusively with a dual-motor setup and all-wheel drive, the i5 M60 has 593 horsepower and as much as 820 Nm (605 lb-ft) when M Sport Boost or M Launch Control are used. If not, torque is limited to 795 Nm (586 lb-ft).

We reckon the Touring is going to be a tad heavier than the sedan, which tips the scales at an already lofty 2,305 kilograms (5,081 pounds) in European specification. Because of the added bulk, the electric sports wagon might be slightly slower compared to the saloon. As a refresher, the i5 M60 does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.8 seconds and maxes out at an electronically governed 143 mph (230 km/h).

As far as efficiency is concerned, the sedan uses a lithium-ion battery mounted in the underbody with a usable energy content of 81.2 kWh. The wagon should get the same pack but range might take a hit due to the chunkier body. The i5 M60 Sedan is rated at 283 to 321 miles (455 to 516 kilometers) in the WLTP cycle.

BMW USA has apparently decided against bringing over the i5 M60 Touring or any of the lesser 5 Series Touring versions that will be sold in Europe and other parts of the world. However, the M5 Touring (G99) is all but confirmed to reach North America as the sole 5 Series flavor with a long roof. It too will debut in 2024, but several months after the silent performance wagon.

Source: BMW