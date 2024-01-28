MINI shows off its Countryman S ALL4 in some challenging conditions. With temperatures plunging below freezing and routes covered in deep snow, the MINI Countryman was photographed amidst Iceland’s stunning natural landscapes. The model, especially in its John Cooper Works Trim, stands out visually.

The John Cooper Works Trim adds a unique motorsport flair to the vehicle. The striking Chili Red color, contrasting roof, and glossy black side mirrors create a vibrant presence. Minimalist design elements like the two-stripe LED headlights and the distinctive John Cooper Works logo enhance the car’s sporty aesthetic.

Inside, the MINI Countryman S ALL4’s design matches its rugged elegance. It comfortably accommodates five passengers, with adjustable rear seats and a spacious trunk. The panoramic glass roof adds to the bright interior atmosphere, while JCW Trim-specific seats provide both comfort and support.

Of course, the four-cylinder powerplants live on. The powerful B48 2.0 liter twin power turbo engine has an output to 160 kW/218 hp and maximum torque of 360 Nm. In addition, a 48V mild hybrid system is now integrated within the transmission, giving the car some additional bursts of power and better fuel efficiency.

Iceland’s winter landscape presents a formidable challenge with its rough terrains and icy climbs, so it’s only fitted that MINI decided to se if the crossover can handle these unique conditions. First press drives of the MINI Countryman are just days away and soon we will be able to share our driving impressions with you.