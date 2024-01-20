Until a few years ago, unlocking Individual colors required stepping up to a bigger and more expensive BMW model. Nowadays, even front-wheel-drive-based compact cars can be ordered from the factory with special paints. The new X2 happens to be one of them, and these official images showcase the M Performance version in four equally eye-catching colors.

The 2024 BMW X2 M35i is presented in Speed Yellow and Fire Orange, alongside the desirable Twilight Purple Pearl Effect Metallic. If these hues are too much, you can’t go wrong with Frozen Black Metallic and its matte look, which complements just about any BMW. If none of these colors tickle your fancy, the Individual configurator is already available for both the standard model and the spicy M Performance version of the new U10.

Some will remember BMW brought the new X2 M35i at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show with a different matte color – Frozen Portimao Blue. In all instances, the Sports Activity Coupe per Bavarian terminology had the stately 21-inch wheels with a two-tone finish and the 874 M codename. Yes, even the smallest BMWs now come with such large wheels, including a different set we saw on the X1 painted in Utah Orange.

With an illuminated grille up front and four exhaust tips at the back, plus a swoopy roofline in the middle, the X2 M35i should appeal to affluent youngsters. An Individual paint is the icing on the cake to highlight the much sleeker appearance compared to the old F39 model. Although mechanically the two cars are not really that much different, the styling is all-new and the U10 is also considerably larger.

The German luxury marque has stepped up its game with the design of the latest X1 and X2, which gives us hope the upcoming 1 Series hatchback and 2 Series Gran Coupe will also have more visual appeal. These next-generation models are scheduled to come out later in 2024, and in the meantime, the revamped X2 will celebrate its market launch in March. The fully electric iX2 and this athletic M35i will join the regular gasoline and diesel models, while a plug-in hybrid is not planned.

