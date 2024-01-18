The European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP) bestowed upon the eighth generation of the BMW 5 Series Sedan the highest accolade of a 5-star rating. This recognition is attributed to the extensive standard equipment featuring safety-centric driver assistance systems, which significantly contributed to the exceptional rating. The suite of driver assistance systems in the new BMW 5 Series is acknowledged as among the best in the market, impressing Euro NCAP safety experts with their comprehensive functionalities and reliable responses. The 2024 BMW 5 Series Sedan also scored points in the area of passive safety with its innovative integrated safety concept, which was constantly being further developed by BMW. In addition to highly resilient support structures and precisely designed deformation paths, a model-specific combination of precisely coordinated restraint systems is used.

TOP SAFETY PICK+ Recognition from IIHS in the USA

The US Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the coveted TOP SAFETY PICK+ to the BMW 5 Series as well. The standard assistance system, particularly effective in preventing frontal accidents, garnered outstanding ratings in both day and night tests. The combination of this system with the advanced lighting technology played a pivotal role in securing the prestigious TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating – the highest distinction conferred by the institute.

The integrated safety concept of the BMW 5 Series also excelled in various collision tests, ensuring comprehensive protection against injuries regardless of the occupants’ size and seating positions. The IIHS test procedures stand as the gold standard for the comprehensive safety evaluation of new vehicles in the American market, influencing decisions by fleet customers.

“Safest Car of the Year” in South Korea by KNCAP

In South Korea, the Ministry of Transport awarded the BMW 5 Series the esteemed title of “Safest Car of the Year.” This accolade is reserved for the vehicle that achieves the highest number of KNCAP points in a given year, underscoring the car’s exceptional safety performance. Dominik Schuster, Head of Vehicle Safety at the BMW Group, highlighted the significance of this recognition, emphasizing the company’s commitment to continuous improvement in vehicle safety.

Independent testers in Korea were particularly impressed by the sedan’s passive safety performance, achieving an outstanding 99.5% in this category. Full points were awarded for emergency braking systems dedicated to protecting pedestrians and cyclists, with several driver assistance systems also receiving the highest rating.