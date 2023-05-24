Months of spy shots and official previews are coming to an end as BMW is finally unveiling the new 5 Series. The “G60” has some big shoes to fill considering the previous seven generations have accumulated total sales exceeding 10 million in the 51 years that have passed since the original E12 was launched in 1972. We only get to discover the sedan for now, but the “G61” Touring will go on sale next spring in Europe with all types of powertrains: gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and electric.

Bigger than the outgoing 5 Series

It has grown in all directions compared to the “G30” it replaces. The business luxury sedan measures 199.2 inches (5060 millimeters) in length, 74.8 inches (1900 millimeters) in width, and 59.6 inches (1515 millimeters) in height. It makes it 3.4 inches longer, 1.3 inches wider, and 1.4 inches taller. The wheelbase has been stretched to 117.9 inches (2995 millimeters) or 0.8 inches more than before. Cargo capacity depends on the type of drivetrain as the gasoline/diesel and plug-in hybrids have 520 liters or 18.4 cubic feet while the i5 has a slightly lower 490 liters or 17.3 cubic feet. Fun fact – The “G60” is a smidge longer than the standard-wheelbase 7 Series “E38.”

BMW i5 Photo Gallery

Going up against the recently introduced 2024 Mercedes E-Class Sedan, the next-gen 5 Series will not spark the controversy generated by the big-brother 7 Series. We are referring to how it looks since the design team did not take the same risks as it did with the flagship “G70.” BMW decided to stick with a conservative appearance instead of opting for the look-at-me styling of the 7, X7, and XM with their striking front fascias featuring oversized kidneys and split lights.

Up to 21 inch wheels

BMW says the revamped 5 Series is “more present and elegant” than the 3 Series as well as “more dynamic and sporty” than the 7 Series. Customers will be able to have an illuminated contour of the grille, which the German luxury brand says takes inspiration from the “shark nose” offered in the early days of the 5er. The signature Hofmeister kink has been retained, but with a twist as it now incorporates an embossed “5” on the side window surround. At the rear, a subtle trunk lid spoiler will be a no-cost option on the i5 M60.

Design Sketches

Depending on the version, BMW will sell its Audi A6 competitor with wheels as large as 21 inches while the base model in the United States is going to ride on a 19-inch set. As seen on other recent products, laser headlights are no longer available but there will be an option for adaptive matrix LEDs with a glare-free high beam and cornering light. An M Shadow Line option will give them a darker tint.

iDrive 8.5 with QuickSelect

The evolutionary exterior design is combined with a revolutionary cabin that has practically nothing in common with the outgoing model. Following the footsteps of the i7 M70, the 2024 BMW 5 Series gets the iDrive 8.5 infotainment system with QuickSelect. What is it? It bundles more shortcuts on the home screen for quicker access to often-used functions so that you’ll be spending less time in the submenus. As far as the sizes of the screens, there are no surprises since the driver has a 12.3-inch display while the touchscreen next to it measures 14.9 inches.

iDrive 8.5 Photos

One unexpected party trick is the Active Lane Change available for cars equipped with the Highway Assistant. The new 5 Series can do hands-free driving at speeds of up to 85 mph and can autonomously change lanes by simply looking in the corresponding side mirror. In other words, the driver won’t have to use the turn signal anymore. Of course, it only works when the lane change can be done in a safe manner, with cameras always checking out the car’s surroundings.

Sunroof offered only in the U.S.

Another neat feature is the optional Sky Lounge roof, a panoramic glass that replaces the standard sunroof. It’s a massive 33 inches long and 32 inches wide, which boosts the viewing area by nearly 90%, and can be had with a sunblind. It’s worth noting that the regular sunroof is only offered in the US as the rest of the world gets the swanky new panoramic glass.

BMW i5 eDrive40

As usual, the US-spec 5 Series has a simplified lineup compared to its European cousin. Obviously, there are no diesel engines offered stateside where a plug-in hybrid will be introduced later in 2024. Initially, BMW USA will sell the car as a 530i with or without xDrive. Power is up by 7 hp and 38 lb-ft as the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine is rated at 255 hp and 295 lb-ft.

530i RWD and 540i xDrive Offered in the U.S.

Stick with the rear-wheel-drive 530i version priced from $57,900 and it’ll reach 60 mph from a standstill in 5.9 seconds. Paying extra for $60,200 530i xDrive will reduce the time to 5.8 seconds.

Stepping up to the $64,900 540i xDrive brings a larger 3.0-liter inline-six making 375 hp and 384 lb-ft. These numbers have increased by 40 hp and 52 lb-ft over the previous-generation model. With the gasoline engine benefitting from a 48V setup, torque is temporarily increased to 398 lb-ft. It only takes four and a half seconds to reach 60 mph.

There’s no word about a new M550i with a V8 engine but some won’t miss it since the $84,100 dual-motor i5 M60 has 590 horsepower and 586 lb-ft to complete the sprint in as little as 3.7 seconds. When the M Sport Boost mode is activated or the M Launch function is on, torque rises to a massive 605 lb-ft. The top speed is only 143 mph due to an electronic limiter, which is triggered at 130 mph for cars equipped with all-season tires.

BMW i5 eDrive40 – $66,800

A lesser i5 eDrive40 costs $66,800 and has a rear-wheel-drive setup with a single motor making 335 hp and 295 lb-ft. It too has a temporary boost, with torque rising to 317 lb-ft. BMW says it’ll complete the sprint in 5.7 seconds and max out at an electronically governed 120 mph.

BMW i5 eDrive40 Photos

The two EVs utilize the same lithium-ion battery mounted in the underbody. It has a usable capacity of 84.3 kWh providing an estimated 295 miles of range for the i5 eDrive40 and 256 miles for the i5 M60. These figures result from BMW’s internal tests based on EPA’s procedure. For Europe, the RWD model will cover as much as 362 miles (582 kilometers) on a single charge per the WLTP standard whereas the AWD variant will do 320 miles (516 kilometers).

520d coming to Europe

Elsewhere, the entry-level 520i in Europe gets a 2.0-liter engine with 190 hp and 229 lb-ft (310 Nm) or 208 hp and 234 lb-ft (330 Nm) after factoring in the mild-hybrid setup. With an extra 24 hp and 30 lb-ft (40 Nm) over its predecessor, the 520i accelerates to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 7.5 seconds.

Similarly, the 520d is also a tad more powerful than before (+7 hp) to reach 197 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). It completes the sprint in 7.3 seconds regardless of whether the car has xDrive or not. BMW says a six-cylinder diesel will follow in 2024.

530e PHEV with 299 horsepower

Those who prefer to make a compromise between ICE and EV power can get the 530e with a plug-in hybrid setup based around a 2.0-liter engine. It’s good for a combined 299 hp and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm), which sends the 5 Series PHEV to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.4 seconds before topping out at 143 mph (230 km/h).

BMW 550e xDrive with 489 horsepower

The more potent 550e xDrive gets a beefier 3.0-liter inline-six for a maximum output of 489 hp and 515 lb-ft (700 Nm), lowering the sprint to 4.3 seconds and increasing top speed to 155 mph (250 km/h). Bear in mind the two plug-in hybrid models will be available to buy from spring 2024.

Meanwhile, BMW says the 5 Series will be launched globally in October and it’ll add another all-wheel-drive i5 next year. It’s too early for the company to talk about the M5 “G90,” but a plug-in hybrid V8 has already been confirmed. In addition, M boss Frank van Meel has suggested there will be an M5 Touring (“G99”).

Source: BMW

Technical Specs

BMW i5 M60 and i5 eDrive40

BMW i5 M60 xDrive