Many BMW fans have been dreaming about a BMW M7 for decades, but the closest thing we got this year was the BMW i7 M70, an M Performance model that is not a full-fledged BMW M7. The i7 M70 is a plug-in hybrid with a combined output of 650 horsepower and 748 lb-ft of torque, but it still lacks the character and, of course, sound of a true BMW M car. So is BMW planning an M7 super limousine for this generation of 7 Series?

No BMW M7 In Sight

According to our sources, there is no BMW M7 planned on the current CLAR platform, which underpins the 7 Series and other models. It is unclear whether BMW will consider an M7 on the next Neue Klasse architecture, which will debut in 2025 and will be designed for electric mobility. The Neue Klasse will offer a range of body styles, so it remains to be seen whether a sleeker, coupe-like limousine could be part of those plans. Of course, some of you recall the BMW Pininfarina Gran Lusso Coupe concept from 2013 which almost made it into production. BMW planned a short run of this beautiful concept with a V12 engine under the hood and priced at around $850,000. It wasn’t an M product, but the basis for one was there.

Neue Klasse Brings Lots Of Opportunities

If an M7 will miraculously appear on the Neue Klasse platform, it could be an all-electric beast with up to 1 megawatt of power (1341 horsepower), thanks to four electric motors, one for each wheel. The Neue Klasse features advanced drivetrains and battery technologies, clustered together under the Gen6 name. BMW claims a 20% increase in density and a 30% increase in range with these new drivetrains and batteries. Of course, the driving experience of an all-electric BMW M7 would be impressive, to say the least. Even the current i7 M70 can do 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, so imagine what an electric 1000+ horsepower BMW M7 could do.

However, don’t expect to see a BMW M7 before 2030, if ever. BMW has always been reluctant to make an M version of its flagship sedan, arguing that it would compromise its luxury and comfort. The BMW XM is such an example of that with plenty of customers criticizing the comfort and daily driving aspect of this super luxurious M SUV. Moreover, the demand for such a niche model might not justify the investment. So if you were hoping for a top-of-the-line BMW M7 with a V8 or V12 engine, that won’t happen. The future of BMW is electric, and so is the future of performance.

Will it be in the shape of a large M limousine? It remains to be seen but the opportunities on the Neue Klasse EV-first architecture are countless. [BMW M7 unofficial rendering / https://www.instagram.com/germanysfinest43]