BMW Australia had a great 2023 after selling 26,184 cars (+15.4% year-over-year increase) to grab the sales luxury crown from Mercedes. Of the total deliveries, the 3 Series accounted for 3,147 units, making it the fourth most popular model after the X1, X3, and X5 SUVs. However, there’s some bad news for those wanting to get behind the wheel of a 3er in 2024 as it’s not as affordable as it used to be.

The reason is that the 3 Series lineup is being simplified this year by dropping the gasoline 320i and plug-in hybrid 330e models. It effectively makes the 330i M Sport the new entry point into the lineup, and it’ll set you back 94,700 AUD. Factor in on-road costs, you’re looking at spending six figures for the base 3er in the Land Down Under.

Compared to the 2023 3 Series sold in Australia, the new base model is almost 15,000 AUD more expensive, an increase of about 18%. Should you want the 330i M Sport in Touring guise, the asking price is 98,900 AUD, on top of which are the on-road costs. Both are with rear-wheel drive whereas the sedan-only M340i comes exclusively with xDrive, at 106,200 AUD.

Those with deeper pockets can get one of the many M3 versions, starting with the base RWD model with a manual gearbox, from 161,300 AUD. The hotter auto-only M3 Competition retails from 171,600 AUD when power is sent to the rear wheels and from 177,800 AUD if it’s routed to both axles. The more practical M3 Touring – which comes only as a Competition xDrive model – is going to set you back 180,100 AUD.

At the very top of the food chain is the M3 CS, available from an eye-watering 249,900 AUD. Since the super sedan is being built in limited quantities for a predetermined amount of time, it’ll be gone from the lineup sooner rather than later. It remains to be seen whether Australia will get the M3 CS Touring expected to go official in 2025.

Source: BMW Australia