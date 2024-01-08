BMW put on a big show last year at CES in Las Vegas where it hosted the world premiere of the i Vision Dee. The German luxury brand doesn’t have an electric concept for 2024 but there are some interesting technologies worth checking out. Chief of which is the support for gaming controllers for cars equipped with the Operating System 9.

It’ll be available later this year as an over-the-air update for vehicles that use the Android Automotive-based iDrive. We’re talking about the front-wheel-drive-based compact models such as the new X1 and X2 crossovers as well as the forthcoming next-generation 1 Series hatchback and 2 Series Gran Coupe. At CES 2024, BMW is showing the fun side of its latest infotainment with the Beach Buggy Racing 2 racing game running in split-screen mode. Yes, a driver and a passenger will be able to race each other on the infotainment’s display.

BMW says any gaming controller with Bluetooth capability will be supported, and hooking it up to the car will be done in a few easy steps. Through the AirConsole app, the company has been offering casual games to play on the center screen since 2023 by using a smartphone as the controller. Later in 2024, you’ll be able to use an actual controller like the one you have at home for your gaming console.

In which scenarios would this feature be useful? Perhaps when waiting for someone or when you’re at a charging station to juice up the battery of the iX1 or iX2. While it’s true that most of us prefer gaming in the comfort of our own homes, having this feature adds an extra layer of entertainment to those times when you find yourself in transit or taking a break.

However, the best screen inside a BMW to play a video game is not in the front but rather in the back. For the 7 Series (and China’s long-wheelbase 5 Series), the 31.3-inch delivers a far better experience. The optional Theatre Screen supports 8K resolution and has a built-in HDMI for your gaming console. You can also get a 7er with a 36-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system to enhance your gaming experience.

Source: BMW