BMW is working on the next generation of their 2 Series Gran Coupe, known as F74. Recently, a Youtuber spotted the first test models in South California. This practical sedan is planned to be made from November 2024 to October 2030, aiming to be a more affordable premium car from BMW. The prototype seen seems to be the BMW M235i, but BMW is planning to simplify the name to just M235. This change is part of BMW’s strategy to make model names clearer.

Still Front-Wheel Drive

The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will use an updated version of the UKL2/FAAR platform. This means it will have front-wheel drive with engines placed sideways, aiming for good handling and a comfortable ride. While a full M version is not expected due to the front-wheel-drive setup, BMW promises that the M Performance models could still offer a good driving experience.

BMW M235 Will Be The Top Variant

In terms of performance, the 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is likely to have two models for the US market: the 228 xDrive and the M235 xDrive. The M235 will have an updated B48 engine, providing 312 horsepower, similar to the X1 M35i. The compact sedan will have a dual-clutch automatic transmission for smooth gear changes and power delivery. The top-level M235 will include paddle shifters for manual control and an adaptive M suspension for better handling and ride quality.

The 2025 BMW M235 will also stand out with a more aggressive look, upgraded brakes, and lightweight parts compared to the regular models. The test models show significant visual changes for the upcoming F74 model, going beyond the usual tweaks to lights and body parts. Note the quad pipes which will come to all M Performance models, including the new M135, X1 M35i and X2 M35i. It’s important to note that there are no plans for an all-electric version of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe on the F74 platform.

As for extra features, there’s speculation about standard options like DCT, with optional paddle-shifted auto. The M235 variant may include specific upgrades like better brakes, lightweight parts, a spoiler, and unique interior and exterior trims. Optional features for all models might include active seats, special interior lighting, lit-up front grilles, and driver-assist features found in recent lower-end BMWs.

[Photos: instagram.com/kindelauto]