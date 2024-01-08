The M340i is the sweet spot in the 3 Series lineup because you still get a six-cylinder engine without the visual drama of the M3. However, this M Performance sedan is far from stock as it has been subjected to a stage 2 kit to narrow the gap until the full-fat M car. It’s an xDrive version with an upgraded B58 engine.

The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six now makes around 480 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque, a solid jump of roughly 100 hp and more than 100 lb-ft. In addition, the eight-speed automatic transmission has had some work done for quicker shifts, but is that enough to beat the Audi S5? After all, the Quattro-powered archrival from Ingolstadt isn’t exactly stock either. The stylish liftback with Four Rings uses an uprated 3.0-liter V6 massaged to deliver 476 hp and 576 lb-ft, so virtually the same horsepower as the BMW but considerably more torque.

Perhaps even more surprising was the outcome in both drag races as the M340i simply didn’t stand a chance. The S5 Sportback put the BMW in its rearview mirror right away and increased the gap. The tuned Audi did 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and completed the quarter mile in 11.3 seconds. As for the BMW, it needed 3.57 seconds for the sprint and 12 seconds to reach the quarter-mile mark.

Both are impressively quick even though they’re not ludicrous builds with insane amounts of horsepower. The S5 was undoubtedly the faster car that day as it managed to impress with its neck-snapping acceleration off the line and kept on pulling ahead for the remainder of the races. The cars started overheating following these rather intense consecutive duels, preventing the drivers from doing more races.

We honestly would’ve expected the M340i to win but numbers aren’t always everything, especially when dealing with tuned cars subjected to changes that go beyond the engine.

Source: Sam CarLegion / YouTube