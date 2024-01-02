Amidst a lineup filled with daring and controversial models, the BMW M340i maintains a subtle presence, perhaps escaping notice for certain customers. Boasting a refined yet stylish design that exudes elegance and sportiness, the BMW M340i should be a top choice among BMW cars to buy in 2024. In the ever changing segment of sport sedans, the BMW 3 Series G20 generation is still the benchmark for many automakers. Nestled within this generation, the M340i stands as a modern-day sports sedan, blending blistering power, athletic handling, and luxurious comfort. But beyond all of that, the 2024 M340i proudly carries the torch of a key BMW aesthetic: the iconic small kidney grilles.

This detail might have seemed insignificant years ago, but, today, it carries immense weight for BMW enthusiasts. Unlike its platform sibling, the 4 Series, which has adopted a bolder, enlarged grille design, the M340i stays true to the classic proportions that have adorned BMWs for generations. It’s a deliberate choice, paying homage to a design language that’s instantly recognizable and deeply entrenched in BMW’s history.

The smaller grilles of the M340i aren’t just an aesthetic nod to the past; they represent a distinct visual philosophy. They speak of balance, of elegance, and of a focus on driving dynamics rather than ostentatious display of the 4 Series and their M counterparts. Of course, this isn’t to say that the 4 Series grille is without merit. Its bold presence caters, according to BMW, to a demographic that wants more opulence in their cars. However, there’s still an undeniable charm to the classic form of the M340i’s grilles.

But is that enough to claim that the BMW M340i is the best buy in 2024? Here are some reasons why we believe so.

Performance

The 2024 BMW M340i is powered by a future classic: the B58 engine. This 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine is used in a variety of BMW models, from roadsters to sedans and coupes, to higher-end limousines and even in the X lineup. In the 2024 BMW M340i application, the engine 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. This powerplant is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that can be controlled by paddle shifters on the steering wheel. The power can be sent either to the rear-wheels or to all wheels in the xDrive model. The result is a car that can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph (electronically limited). Some car magazines even managed a 0-60mph time of around 3.8 seconds.

The M340i also has a sport-tuned suspension that lowers the ride height by 0.4 inches and improves the handling and stability of the car. The M Sport brakes provide excellent stopping power and feedback, while the variable sport steering adjusts the steering ratio and effort according to the speed and driving mode. The M340i also has an M Sport differential that enhances traction and cornering by optimizing the torque distribution between the rear wheels. In a nutshell, it has all the ingredients for a great daily driver, but also for an occasional track weapon.

Versatility

The 2024 BMW M340i is not only a performance-oriented car, but also a practical one. The M340i has a spacious trunk that can hold up to 17 cubic feet of cargo, which can be expanded by folding down the rear seats. The M340i also has a split-folding rear seat that can accommodate three passengers or create more space for larger items. The M340i also has a roof rack system that can be used to attach various accessories, such as bike racks, ski racks, cargo boxes and more. Now imagine if we had a BMW M340i Touring in the United States as well.

A “Normal” BMW Interior

Inside, the 2024 BMW M340i doesn’t scream luxury, but it has enough premium materials to warrant its price tag. Of course, it still retains that BMW driver-orientation that’s been a staple in many BMWs over the decades. Sure, we’re not fans of the large curved display and the lack of physical buttons, but in a tech-focused world, those changes are hardly a surprise. The G20 is the largest 3 Series ever offered, so naturally cabin space has improved which makes it a decent road companion.

Handling that’s a Masterclass in Agility

We’ve driven several BMW M340i models over the years and have often sat at the top of our yearly Best BMWs list. The M340i isn’t just about straight-line speed; it’s a masterclass in handling. The sharp steering (as sharp as it can be with the EPS), communicative chassis, and perfectly balanced suspension is more than enough for most customers looking for great driving dynamics. Whether carving up a canyon road or navigating city streets, the M340i feels alive and eager to please. It’s the kind of car that begs to be driven, and rewards your inputs with an unyielding grin.

2024 BMW M340i RWD vs. xDrive?

Ah, the eternal question that keeps popping up. The answer is never straightforward, but let’s give it a shot. If you reside in a snowy or four-season area, the BMW M340i xDrive is the clear winner. It’s a great year-round car, and you might not even need winter tires—though we always recommend them. With solid traction in tough weather, it’ll make you feel secure.

Now, if you’re a fan of winter tires or live in sunny locales, the 2024 BMW M340i RWD is our top pick. The tailspin, understeer, and more relaxed driving dynamics will bring a grin to your face at every turn. Its agility and fun factor might even surprise you from time to time.

Big or Small Grilles?

Ultimately, the choice between the two grilles comes down to personal preference. But for those who cherish the classic BMW aesthetic, the 2024 BMW M340i remains the clear champion. It’s a car that not only delivers exhilarating performance and luxurious comfort, but also wears its lineage with pride, proudly displaying the iconic small grilles that have defined BMW for generations. In a world of ever-changing trends, the M340i stands as a beacon of tradition, proving that some automotive classics truly never go out of style.