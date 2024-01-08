The 760i is dead in Europe, but the V8 engine lives on in other parts of the world with more relaxed emissions regulations. This flagship BMW 7 Series takes things up a notch since it has been subjected to a few mods by gaining a comprehensive body kit. Renegade Design has worked on the G70, following the release of a custom package for the wild XM.

A new walkaround video shows the eight-cylinder 7 Series from all angles with its numerous body parts manufactured from carbon fiber. From the oversized kidney grille to the rear diffuser, the 760i has received a plethora of parts to lend it a sportier attitude. It even has two rear spoilers – one on the trunk lid and the other at the top of the rear glass, serving as an extension of the roof. New side skirts have also been added to enable a muscular profile.

Renegade Design swapped out the original wheels in favor of a custom set finished in black with an elegant multi-spoke design. Customers can pick from several alloys, varying in size from 20 to 24 inches for a more dramatic effect, which usually comes at the expense of ride quality. From what we can tell, the interior has been left untouched, save for some custom floor mats with red piping to complement the upholstery.

This 760i was already a high-end build from the get-go since it was configured with the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen for rear-seat occupants as well as the Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof with built-in LED threads. It also happens to have the fancy automatic doors, side curtains, and just about all the high-tech toys you’d expect from a BMW flagship. One mustn’t omit the standard 5.5-inch touchscreens embedded into the door cards for rear passengers.

It’s worth noting the 760i (G70) was the first BMW to use the new S68 engine, a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 featuring a mild-hybrid setup. Since the luxobarge went on sale in 2022, the powertrain has been adopted by M Performance and M cars such as the X5/X6 M60i, X5 M, X6 M, and the XM. It’ll also be installed in the new M5 Sedan and M5 Touring debuting later this year.

Source: RoCars / YouTube