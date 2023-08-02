Renegade Design is preparing a body kit for the all-new BMW XM. The aero kit will be available to 10 customers only and it will be individually numbered. The BMW XM body kit uses carbon fiber for most of the parts giving the electrified M SUV a sportier look. The upcoming BMW XM by Renegade Design boasts an array of striking features, all designed to elevate its performance and style. Among these enhancements are the carbon fiber hood cover and a sleek carbon fiber kidney grille. The front air intake inserts and front bumper splitter further accentuate its sporty appeal. To complement the overall look, the car will also be equipped with carbon fiber mirror covers and moldings.

Expanding its stance, the BMW XM will flaunt wide body extensions, adding a more assertive and aggressive presence on the road. Additionally, the side skirts and front bumper inserts complete the cohesive design, exuding a sense of dynamic sophistication. In the rear, customers will get a roof spoiler, rear bumper side inserts and a new diffuser, all made of carbon fiber. The XM will also get new exhaust tips made of carbon fiber as well. There’s no word whether the interior design will be revamped as well.

The power output stays the same. The entire BMW XM lineup shares a common base powertrain, albeit with different performance configurations. Under the hood, you’ll find the new “S68” 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine coupled with a hybrid electric motor positioned between the engine and the eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. This setup ensures that all XMs will be equipped with all-wheel drive, featuring an updated xDrive system for enhanced performance.

In the standard XM model, the combined powertrain generates an impressive 644 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Specifically, the engine contributes 483 horsepower, while the electric motor adds 194 horsepower. Notably, the electric motor alone produces 206 lb-ft of torque. However, with the assistance of an additional gear set, located between the motor and the transmission’s input shaft, the torque figure is boosted to an impressive 332 lb-ft.

Renegade Design says that initial shipments are scheduled to commence by the end of September. No pricing is available at this point.