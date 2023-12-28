German tuning powerhouse AC Schnitzer is cooking up something special for the new 2024 BMW 5 Series. The company has just unveiled their first parts for the G60/G61 5 Series models which will eventually feature aerodynamic parts, accessories for the interior, suspension kits and performance upgrades. The first part of their program focuses on wheels and spacer, a staple for the German tuning shop.

As expected, you’ve got some sweet choices to amp up your ride! Take your pick from the 21-inch AC3 wheels, as seen in the pictures, the slick 20-inch AC4 style, and the classic AC1 design available in 19-inch and 20-inch versions. And that’s not all – kick it up a notch with wheel locking sets, bolt covers, and spacers, giving your 2024 BMW 5 Series an extra 10 mm (0.4 inches) of width on both the front and rear axles.

Historically, the aero parts made by AC Schnitzer are not overly aggressive, even less for business sedans like the 5 Series. So the expectations are that we will see a series of classy visual upgrades, both inside and outside the car. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if AC Schnitzer will manage to spice up a bit the new 5 Series and, consequently, the i5 electric sedan. Of course, the power and performance upgrades will be the spicy part of the tuning program. The German tuner tends to do a great job bringing up the performance levels, but without getting into the wild power numbers of other tuners.

The G60 and G61 5 Series model just hit the market so we expect others to work on similar aftermarket programs. Even BMW unveiled a wide range of M Performance Parts for the new 5 Series which will certainly transform the design in many different ways. And in typical BMW fashion, carbon fiber takes the centerstage with plenty of options at the front and rear of the car. There are no power upgrades from BMW though, so if you’re looking for that extra oomph, then the aftermarket companies will scratch that itch for you.

[Source: AC Schnitzer]