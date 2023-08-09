BMW is expanding their range of M Performance Parts to the new BMW 5 Series and BMW i5 all-electric. After being teased at the BMW Welt in Munich, the M Performance Parts now get an official release. The new parts aim to enhance the look of the 5 Series and i5 models equipped with the M Sport Package or M Sport Package Pro.

Plenty of aero carbon fiber parts

The carbon components, constructed from carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) and sealed with clear lacquer, provide a sleek appearance to the 5 Series models. Notably, the four-part M Performance Carbon front attachment, M Performance Carbon Pro rear spoiler, and three-part M Performance rear diffuser made of aramid fiber create a distinct and racing-inspired aesthetic. An optional primed M Performance rear spoiler is also available.

The M Performance Carbon side skirt attachments elongate the vehicle’s profile, while the new M Performance accent stripes in Frozen Black emphasize the lines of the new business sedan. These matte anthracite stripes feature M Performance lettering. Additionally, the BMW 5 Series and i5 models get M Performance side skirt films going hand in hand with the M Performance accent stripe in Frozen Black and the M Performance Carbon side skirt attachments.

The range of exterior enhancements is completed by the Carbon M exterior mirror caps and the M Performance Aramid antenna cover. The latter is made from aramid fiber-reinforced plastic.

Sportier Interior

Inside, the M Performance Parts offering starts with Carbon door sill plates and velours floor mats, with synthetic leather edges and contrasting stitching. The front mats boast M Performance embroidery and the M colors. Owners of the new 5 Series and i5 will also get an M Performance key case, made of nappa leather with carbon fiber effect and Alcantara.

The M Performance Carbon fuel filler cap is an option for combustion and plug-in hybrid versions of the BMW 5 Series Sedan. It attaches to the existing cap with adhesive tape.

21 Inch Wheels Available

New wheels are also in the M Performance Parts catalog. You can choose from 19 and 21-inch wheel sets for a sporty and distinctive look. The 21-inch M Performance Cross-spoke wheels come in Jet Black gloss or Frozen Midnight Grey for all drive types. Matte black 19-inch Y-Spoke wheels are also available for summer and winter, except for the i5 M60 xDrive model. Naturally, you can also order M Performance 20-inch brakes with red-painted calipers.

The M Performance Parts will be available in time for the market launch of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the all-electric BMW i5 in October 202