The future doesn’t appear promising for BMW convertibles. The 2 Series Coupe is not slated to receive a retractable soft top, and both the Z4 and 8 Series cabrios are expected to bow out in 2026 without immediate direct replacements. According to our sources, the only convertible model that will likely endure is the 4 Series Convertible, possibly until mid-2028.

A new rendering from our friends at Avarvarii attempts to envision a convertible based on the Neue Klasse platform. This isn’t just any sporty cabrio but an M4, drawing inspiration from the styling language of the Vision Neue Klasse concept revealed earlier this year. It maintains the four-seat layout of the current CLAR-based M4 model, and with the bespoke electric platform, improved packaging could result in more rear legroom.

As appealing as this rendering may be, an electric convertible isn’t currently a top priority for BMW. The German luxury brand has more pressing matters to address, especially considering that the initial Neue Klasse models will be a crossover and a sedan in the 3 Series segment. The lead models are expected to be the next-gen iX3 and a globally available i3 sedan, potentially followed by an i3 Touring and an iX4. Logic tells us an electric M4 Coupe will precede a convertible.

Even if a convertible is on BMW’s radar, we don’t anticipate it becoming a reality until near the end of the decade. Given that this design exercise envisions an M4, it’s noteworthy that the first M car on the Neue Klasse platform is expected to debut in 2027 as an M3-like electric sedan. The previously mentioned wagon and pair of crossovers are also slated to receive the full-fledged M treatment.

In the meantime, sporty electric convertibles are few and far between. The MG Cyberster springs to mind, along with the Abarth 500e Cabrio. A second-generation Tesla Roadster is still planned, and there’s also going to be a Polestar 6 along with a Maserati GranCabrio Folgore later this decade.

Source: Avarvarii / Instagram