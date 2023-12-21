In an interview with Focus News Magazine in Germany, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said that the company plans to deliver 500,000 electric vehicles in 2024. “We want to deliver more than half a million electric vehicles next year for the first time, which would once again represent significant double-digit growth,” said Zipse. The executive went on saying that the recent news around the ending of German subsidies for EVs won’t change the company’s goals.

2024 is a transition year for BMW before the Neue Klasse lineup comes to market. The expectations are that only one more electric BMW will launch in 2024 – the BMW iX2. On the MINI side, we will get the MINI Countryman EV and MINI Cooper EV. The new MINI Aceman will debut in April 2024 as an electric-only crossover positioned below the Countryman EV.

BMW iX3 Coming in 2025

Of course, 2025 will bring the BMW iX3 (NA5), an electric crossover based on the Neue Klasse architecture. It will be joined shortly after by the new 3 Series electric (BMW i3 sedan NA0 and NA1 Touring). Additionally, BMW will still launch electric vehicles on the CLAR flexible architecture, starting with the G65 BMW iX5 in 2026.

During the third quarter of 2023, BMW Group experienced a substantial 80 percent year-over-year increase in sales of their Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), reaching an unprecedented record of 93,931 units. This surge represented 15.1 percent of the total volume, a notable increase from the 8.9 percent reported a year earlier. In the broader context of BMW Group’s global plug-in car sales for the first three quarters of 2023, BEVs accounted for 246,867 units, reflecting a remarkable 93 percent growth and securing a 13.4 percent market share.

