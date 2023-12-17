MINI has just unveiled their latest model of the MINI Countryman, putting a spotlight on their gasoline engines. The lineup now includes the MINI Countryman C and the more powerful MINI Countryman S, along with a diesel variant for those who prefer it. The MINI Countryman C which was unveiled today is described as the entry-level model, bringing together MINI’s trademark agility and driving pleasure with a bunch of standard features. Stefanie Wurst, the head of the MINI brand, proudly mentions that it’s a perfect combo of driving comfort and roominess, all powered by an efficient 3-cylinder gasoline engine.

170 horsepower

Now, let’s talk numbers. The entry-level MINI Countryman C packs a punch with 125 kW/170 hp under the hood. It takes just 8.3 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h and can reach a top speed of 212 km/h. The secret sauce? Well, it’s got 280 Nm of torque, nifty TwinPower Turbo technology, and a dash of integrated mild hybrid tech for energy recovery during braking and a boost during accelerations. That’s good news for reducing consumption and emissions, keeping things eco-friendly.

Bigger, Bolder, More Crossover

But it’s not just about what’s under the hood – the outside got a makeover too. The new MINI Countryman is now 13 centimeters longer and eight centimeters higher, showing off a puristic design with a bold presence. The redesigned octagonal front grille, distinctive LED lights, and sleek body design with short overhangs shout out the MINI brand’s agile character.

Step inside, and you’ll find a roomy interior that can fit up to five adults comfortably. The panoramic glass roof adds extra brightness and visibility, while the standard sports seats with patterned multi-tone textile provide that extra bit of space. Tech-wise, there’s a round OLED display at the center of the minimalistic interior design, making it easy to operate all the cool infotainment and assistance systems via touch or voice command. And here’s a cool feature – the MINI Experience Modes can change the look and feel of the cockpit with a mix of visual design, ambient lighting, and sound design. Fancy, right?

But that’s not all. The MINI Countryman is not just about looks and comfort; it’s got brains too. For the first time, the Driving Assistant Plus offers partially automated Level 2 driving on motorway-like routes. This means you can take your hands off the steering wheel up to 60 km/h, as long as you keep an eye on the road and are ready to take control at any moment.

And if you love making things your own, MINI has you covered with four trim options: Essential, Classic, Favored, and JCW. Each trim comes with different paint and roof colors, interior finishes, and even changes the design of the C-pillar element.

So, there you have it – the new MINI Countryman is here with a blend of style, comfort, and smart technology, and all customizable to fit your taste. Time to hit the road in style!