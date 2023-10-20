When MINI USA unveiled the third-generation Countryman last month, it refrained from providing any details about the gasoline model or pricing. While an online configurator is sadly still not available, there has been a substantial update to the website since it now includes some preliminary info about prices and technical specifications.

Listed for the 2025 model year, the new compact crossover can be preordered as a Countryman S ALL4 for $38,900 before options. That represents a significant increase of $3,900 compared to the previous-generation model which kicked off from $35,000. Bear in mind these prices do not include the mandatory $995 in destination and handling fees.

It’s not just pricing that has gone up but also power. The 2025 MINI Countryman S ALL4 offers 241 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque whereas the old one had 189 hp and 206 lb-ft. It’s a big jump of 52 hp and 89 lb-ft compared to the 2024MY it replaces. Courtesy of the newly acquired muscle, it’ll now do 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, or 0.6s quicker than the old one.

MINI estimates this gasoline-fueled Countryman S ALL4 will have a towing capacity of 3,500 pounds. For the new generation, there’s an optional trailer hitch for the US market. It comes bundled with an electrically adjustable tow ball that is automatically stabilized courtesy of the vehicle’s Dynamic Stability Control system.

Above the S version, there’s going to be the already-revealed John Cooper Works, which is expected to have around 300 horsepower. While US pricing is not available at the moment of writing, surely the JCW will cost more than it did for the 2024MY, so prepare to pay over the $43,800 old sticker.

The new Countryman will be available in the US from March 2024. Unlike its predecessor built by VDL Nedcar in Born, The Netherlands, the third-gen model is assembled in-house at BMW’s Leipzig plant in Germany.

Source: MINI USA