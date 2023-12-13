When it comes to the new 2024 BMW 5 Series, we’re still spoiled for choice since the color palette is impressively vast. Customers can pick from Alpine White, Mineral White, M Brooklyn Grey, Phytonic Blue, M Carbon Black, Sophisto Grey, Oxide Grey, Sapphire Black, and Cape York Green. In addition, the German configurator lists three Individual colors: Tanzanite Blue along with the Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Deep Grey metallic paints.

Oxide Grey – A Classy Color

Today, we get to see the new BMW 5 Series G60 in Oxide Grey, courtesy of BMW Slovakia. This particular shade, assuming the role of silver paint finish, not only exudes an air of elegance but also boasts practicality by being easy to maintain. Of course, the automotive market is saturated by grey, white or black colors, but this one is a bit more special.

Seen here is the 2024 BMW 520d xDrive, adorned with the M Sport package and massive 21-inch BMW Individual aerodynamic wheels 954 in Jet Black. The exterior radiates sophistication, with the Oxide Grey seamlessly complementing the M Sport Package and the imposing wheels. The kidney’s edges, painted in satin aluminum, adds a classic touch to the new 5 Series business sedan.

Sporty, Yet Luxurious Interior

The classiness of this build shines inside as well. Adorned with a two-tone Merino leather in Black and Atlas grey, the cabin is a testament to luxury and comfort. The illuminated Interaction Bar and the BMW Individual open-pore fine wood ‘Fineline’ interior trim with silver bronze inlay and accent strip in silver bronze elevate the interior of the new G60 5 Series.

Of course, we’re not getting diesels in the U.S., but they remain important to European markets, especially to those in the east. Under the hood, the BMW 520d xDrive delivers 197 horsepower from the B48 2.0 liter four-cylinder diesel. The engine propels the sedan from 0 to 100 in a mere 7.3 seconds.

If that’s not enough, BMW offers a 2.0 liter 530i as well with 245 horsepower, or customers can wait for the six-cylinder 540i which should deliver around 380 horsepower.

[Photos: Samuel Zatko für BMW Slovakia]