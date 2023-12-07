BMW Group Classic recently shot a video at the BMW Welt with a group of oldtimers to celebrate its past just in time for Christmas. If you prefer something brand new, the museum is also hosting some of the models you can buy today. For example, the second-generation X2 has been filmed there in its first-ever electric guise. It’s called the iX2 xDrive30 and has a striking Fire Red paint known in the United States as Vegas Red.

The German premium brand typically shows the high-end version of a car at the BMW Welt and this iX2 is no exception. Aside from the eye-catching color, the electric crossover-coupe has the M Sport Package and large 20-inch M wheels with a two-tone finish. Those glossy black accents are part of the optional Shadowline upgrades, including the tinted headlights with their adaptive LED technology. This zero-emission X2 also happens to have the M Sport brakes with red calipers.

From the illuminated grille to the trailer hitch tucked away underneath the rear bumper, the BMW iX2 is loaded with features. It boasts a panoramic glass underneath that Christmas tree strapped onto the roof. The seats are wrapped in a combination of Alcantara and Veganza. If you’re unfamiliar with the latter, it’s BMW marketing jargon for vegan leather. The headliner has an anthracite finish while the BMW roundels have a blue circle since this is an electric vehicle.

The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive iX2 xDrive30 will be joined next summer by a cheaper variant with a single motor and front-wheel drive. It’ll likely go by the eDrive20 moniker to mirror the recently launched iX1 eDrive20. Unfortunately, BMW has decided against bringing the electric versions of the X1 and X2 in the United States, which frankly is an odd decision considering the i3 hatchback is long gone.

There is a need for a real entry-level BMW EV in North America taking into account the i4 starts at a steep $52,200 if you settle for the base eDrive35. Something along the lines of a small i1 is not expected to arrive sooner than 2028, so you’re in for a long wait.

Source: rsDrive / YouTube