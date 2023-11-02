It was about three weeks ago when BMW unveiled the X2 and its electric iX2 sibling before bringing the crossover-coupe mashup to the Japan Mobility Show last week. The “U10”-generation model has now entered series production at the Regensburg factory in Germany where the mechanically related X1 and iX1 also roll off the assembly lines. The initial vehicle is an iX2 in Fire Red Metallic (aka Vegas Red in the United States) with the M Sport Package and 19-inch wheels.

Unlike the X1 available as a plug-in hybrid, the X2 is only offered with gasoline, diesel, and electric powertrains. The zero-emission model can be had strictly as the iX2 xDrive30 for now but a cheaper eDrive20 with a single motor and front-wheel drive will be added to the lineup next summer together with another diesel variant. Much like the conventionally shaped crossover, the X2 lineup is topped by an M Performance model, the M35i.

BMW assembles as many as 1,000 vehicles each day at Plant Regensburg where the 1 Series is also produced. The start of X2 production coincides with a newly added night shift at the factory since the luxury brand expects its smallest Sports Activity Coupe to be a commercial hit. As a refresher, the first-generation X2 (F39) was discontinued in 2022. Going forward, the factory will have a three-shift operation.

By year’s end, BMW intends to spend over €350 million at the factory located in eastern Bavaria to create permanent jobs for approximately 500 new employees. Later in 2024, the 1 Series will transition to the next generation, internally codenamed “F70.” Much like the X1 and X2, the compact five-door hatchback will get the iDrive 9, which was recently spotted on a prototype. It’ll be the same story with the Leipzig-built 2 Series Gran Coupe set to land in next-gen guise (“F74”) by the end of next year.

Source: BMW