It’s already December, so BMW Group Classic is eager to start the upcoming holiday season with a Christmas clip. Two minutes long, the video was recorded inside a nearly empty BMW Welt where janitor Klaus used his trusty floor machine cleaner while being surrounded by immaculate oldtimers. Once the bored and sleepy caretaker leaves the room, the cars begin to whisper to one another.

The discussion revolves around Christmas gifts and puts the spotlight on several cars that are part of the official BMW Group Classic fleet. While the black 3 Series E30 is instantly recognizable, the other car sitting to its right is lesser known. It’s a race-prepped 700 Sport, a small rear-engined model built from the late 1950s until the mid-1960s. The legendary Hans Stuck triumphed in the 1960 German Hillclimb Championship in a 700. The very same year, he achieved a class victory at the 12 Hours of Hockenheim.

A red-hot M3 E30 also makes an appearance after that black 320is from the same second-generation 3 Series says it wants that big rear spoiler. The video showcases the quirky yet adorable Isetta along with a 501 modified for police car duty. Each and every car featured in BMW Group Classic’s Christmas video has something to say in a bid to give these vintage cars a human side for the festive season.

The latest video from BMW Group Classic follows an interesting film released last month with several iterations of the Neue Klasse. At the beginning of the year, we also got a closer look at a mint-condition 7 Series (E23). As for last year’s Christmas video, it featured the 2008 M1 Hommage concept.

You quickly realize we’re all getting older when the E30 is a focal point of a BMW Group Classic official video. Sure, there are much older cars in the film but the second-generation 3 Series is already more than 40 years old.

Source: BMW Group Classic / YouTube