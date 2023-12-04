BMW never sold its awesome M5 Touring in the States but that’s about to change in 2024. Certainly, the company remains tight-lipped regarding the deployment strategy for their upcoming M5 Touring. However, information from our sources indicates that the M5 plan for the U.S. market has been in development for several years. Having observed multiple prototypes of 2025 BMW M5 Wagon/Touring, we’ve chosen to create a design based on recent spy photos.

Bold Front-End, Wide Wheel Arches

The design inspiration for the front end is unmistakably drawn from the BMW i5 M60, while the rear is expected to align with the design cues of the upcoming BMW i5 M60 Touring. Notable elements include a prominent front bumper crafted in the signature M style, featuring a sizable air intake and air breathers. The kidney grille further mirrors the distinctive horizontal slats seen on the BMW i5 M60.

The headlights are likely to be similar to those on the new 5 Series, so there shouldn’t be any big surprises there. The 2025 BMW M5 Touring renders also show flushed door handles and four exhaust pipes. Beneath the camouflage, you can see new taillights with slim horizontal LED strips. Overall, the 2024 BMW M5 Touring looks stylish with its sleek side skirts and a subtle roof spoiler.

Around 720 Horsepower

The powertrain within the 2025 BMW M5 Touring comes from the BMW XM. It now combines a plug-in hybrid system with the brand-new S68 4.4-liter V8 engine, resulting in a formidable minimum output of 718 horsepower for its standard model. Although the exact torque figures are not yet confirmed, we anticipate them to be on par with the BMW XM Label Red, boasting 738 lb-ft of torque. As a plug-in hybrid, the upcoming BMW M5 Touring will also operate on electric power.

Although the official performance figures are yet to be released, the 2025 BMW M5 Touring is likely to surpass its predecessors in terms of acceleration and top speed. The high-powered S68 V8, coupled with the instant torque provided by its electric motor, will compensate the weight penalty induced by the battery pack, resulting in blistering acceleration.

BMW will debut both the G90 M5 Sedan and G99 M5 Touring next summer so expect to see them at events like the Goodwood Festival of Speed and/or Monterey Car Week. The start of production will begin in November 20224.