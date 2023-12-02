BMW Brazil decided to mark the local launch of the X7 facelift and next-gen 7 Series with a photo shoot of the two high-end models. The South American country doesn’t get a variety of models for now since the SUV is only sold as an M Performance model while the sedan is an electric-only affair. Sitting at the top of the food chain, the X7 M60i and i7 xDrive60 are different takes on a flagship model.

At R$1,154,950 or more than $236,000 at current exchange rates, the X7 in M Performance guise costs an arm and a leg in Brazil. The purely electric 7 Series is even more expensive, kicking off at R$ 1,282,950 or nearly $263,000. For the sake of comparison, the X7 M60i retails from “just” $108,700 in the United States where the i7 xDrive60 can be had from $124,200. Yes, you’re paying more than double for the same car. The huge discrepancy in pricing largely has to do with massive taxes for cars sold in Brazil.

Last month, BMW Brazil celebrated a major milestone after selling more than 200,000 cars since it set up shop back in 1995. The 3 Series is by far the brand’s most popular car sold in the country where the G20 was the best-selling luxury vehicle in 2022 and the first six months of 2023. Brazil plays an important role for the BMW Group since it operates a plant in Araquari where the X1, X3, 3 Series, and X4 are assembled. The municipality in the state of Santa Catarina in the south region of Brazil is home to BMW’s first factory in South America.

Brazil has already welcomed BMW’s “Retail Next” concept with a new look for dealerships. Grand Brasil in Alphaville, Sao Paulo is a six-story building with an interior design taking inspiration from a high-end boutique hotel. For that reason, the dealer is not jam-packed with cars since only a handful of vehicles are on display. The cozy atmosphere is achieved by using premium furniture and providing lounge-like seating for clients.

