The BMW Group set up shop in Brazil back in 1995 before beginning local car manufacturing in 2014 when a 3 Series F30, a 328i ActiveFlex, rolled off the assembly line at the Araquari factory. In the 28 years that have passed since it became active in the largest country in South America, the Bavarian luxury brand managed to sell 200,000 vehicles. The important milestone was achieved this month, and we’re being told the 3 Series has always been the driving force behind the demand.

The current-generation G20 model was the best-selling car in the luxury segment last year and in the first half of 2023 in Brazil. Approximately 40% of BMW’s sales in the country are represented by the 3er, which is produced at the company’s first factory in South America. Located in Santa Catarina, the Araquari plant is also where the X1, X3, and X4 are made every day for local demand as well as export markets.

To date, the BMW Group’s factory in Brazil has assembled more than 90,000 vehicles since the facility was inaugurated nine years ago. The site spans ​​1.5 million square meters, of which 112,893 square meters are constructed, making it the largest car factory of all luxury brands on the continent. Aside from assembly, the Araquari site has facilities for related processes involving welding, bodywork, and painting.

Brazil is one of the first countries in the world with a BMW dealer featuring the latest corporate identity. Offering the new “Retail Next” dealership experience, BMW Grand Brasil opened its doors in Alphaville, Sao Paulo. The building has six floors and covers 14,500 square meters but only a few cars are showcased. That’s because the idea is to make the dealership look more like a boutique hotel with high-end furniture. The building has pretty much everything you can think of, including body and paint shops but also a coffee shop and even a helipad.

Source: BMW