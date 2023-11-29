The M division celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022 when BMW opened the floodgates to many special editions that marked the important milestone. One of the many limited-run cars sold in Europe and other regions was labeled “BMW M 50 Jahre edition” and came in the form of an M4 Coupe. It was offered in only five colors: San Marino Blue, Carbon Black, Imola Red, Macao Blue, and this Brands Hatch Grey, which frankly looks a lot like Dravit Grey.

A new walkaround video shot at a BMW dealer in Germany puts the spotlight on the high-performance coupe proudly carrying the anniversary roundels. Aside from the fancy paint and badges, this G82 build also has 19-inch front and 20-inch rear M forged wheels in Orbit Grey Matt – a first at the time on the M4. Alternatively, customers could’ve ordered the car with the alloys finished in Gold Bronze Matt. Open the doors and you’ll be greeted by the side sills with “Edition 50 Jahre BMW” lettering.

To set it apart from the regular M4, BMW installed a metal plaque on the center console that said “M4 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M.” While this car has the optional body-hugging carbon bucket seats, the regular M Sport seats were also available. Both had a special message embroidered onto the headrests as a nod to half a century of M. As you can tell, this is an M4 built before the days of iDrive 8, which some would argue is a big plus since not everyone loves the current setup with few conventional controls.

Since it’s based on the xDrive model, we’re dealing with an M4 Competition. The equipment list is impressively vast, featuring everything from the M Driver’s Package and laser headlights (with Shadowline accents) to a full Merino black leather upholstery and plenty of carbon fiber trim. It’s not a fully loaded version since it has compound brakes rather than the carbon-ceramic setup.

BMW is preparing a Life Cycle Impulse for the M4, which is said to bring an extra 20 hp for the xDrive-equipped model. It’ll be released at some point next year with redesigned headlights, judging by what spy shots of prototypes have been showing in recent months. The M3 Sedan, M3 Touring, and M4 Convertible should receive the same tweaks.

Source: rsDrive / YouTube