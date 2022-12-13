We’ve honestly lost count of how many special versions BMW has released in 2022 to celebrate half a century of its M division. The M3 and M4 both got a 50 Jahre Edition in Europe a few months ago, and now the less practical of the two cars has been photographed at a dealer. Our colleagues at Bimmer Today stumbled upon the limited-run coupe at Autohaus Cloppenburg in Erfurt, the capital city of the central German state Thuringia.

The M4 comes painted in Imola Red but customers were also able to get the 50 Jahre Edition in Macao Blue, Carbon Black, San Marino Blue, or Brands Hatch Grey. The 19-inch front and 20-inch rear forged M wheels with their double-spoke design were offered for the first time in Orbit Grey Matte, or as is the case here, in Gold Bronze matte. To top things off, there are carbon fiber upgrades and anniversary badging on the outside.

A similar version of the M3 Sedan was launched in the United States while China got its very own M4 Coupe. The European-spec car has a few trinkets on the inside where the door sills say “Edition 50 Jahre BMW M.” In addition, the center console contains a metal plaque denoting the vehicle’s special status, further highlighted by the unique embroidery in the front headrests.

Of course, BMW has released a pair of truly special M4-based cars this year: the M4 CSL and the 3.0 CSL. The former is capped at 1,000 units while the latter is limited to just 50. Both come only with rear-wheel drive, but the less exclusive car is automatic-only whereas the ultra-pricey CSL is fitted with a six-speed manual transmission. These two Competition Sport Lightweight models are more powerful than a regular M4, topping out at 560 hp for the 3.0 CSL.

There’s more to come on the M4 front as BMW recently hinted it might do another CS version. Reports state the sports coupe from Bavaria will live to see the year 2027, and to keep it fresh, cosmetic changes are planned in the next years.

Source: Bimmer Today