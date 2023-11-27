Last week, the jurors of the 2024 European Car Of The Year published the long list of 26 candidates for the big award. BMW had not one but two models – the 5 Series and XM – but only the former has now qualified for the next round. The shortened list with only seven finalists is out, and it includes the new 5 Series Sedan while the plug-in hybrid SUV sadly didn’t make the cut.

The eighth generation of the Bavarian luxury sedan will go up against the Toyota C-HR, Peugeot 3008 / E-3008, Renault Scenic, Kia EV9, and two models built in China: Volvo EX30 and BYD Seal. The former won’t only be built in the People’s Republic as Volvo intends to produce the small electric crossover at its Ghent factory in Belgium from 2025. Nevertheless, we’re having a hard time getting used to the idea of a China-made car among the finalists for the European Car Of The Year award.

What’s next? In the following months, the 59 jurors from 22 countries will conduct additional test drives before casting their final vote. The winner will be announced on February 26 during the 2024 Geneva Motor Show. The Kia EV9, Volvo EX30, Renault Scenic, and BYD Seal are sold strictly as EVs while the Toyota C-HR is a hybrid. The BMW 5 Series is the only model to offer all types of powertrains: gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and electric. The new Peugeot 3008 also comes in ICE and EV flavors but not as a PHEV, at least initially.

It’s worth noting that BMW has never managed to win the COTY award, although it did come close a few times by finishing in second place. It happened back in 1967 with the 1600, two years later with the 2500/2800, again in 1976 with the 3 Series, and in 1978 with the 7 Series.

This year’s jurors come from nine publications, as follows: Auto (Italy), Autocar (UK), Automobil Revue (Switzerland), Autopista (Spain), Auto Trends (Belgium), Autovisie (The Netherlands), Firmenauto (Germany), L’Automobile Magazine (France), and Vi Bilägare (Sweden). We should point out that the two jurors from Russia are still suspended.

Source: European Car Of The Year