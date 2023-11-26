We’ve seen our fair share of engine swaps over the years, but every now and then, we’re still being taken by surprise. Such is the case here with a BMW M3 from the E30 era since it has lost its original S14 mill in favor of another four-cylinder unit but from a different brand. It’s an F20C used by Honda in one of its most beloved sports cars, the S2000 roadster.

Mounted far back for improved weight distribution, the naturally aspirated mill pushes out somewhere in the region of 240 horsepower. That might not seem much by today’s standard, but let’s keep in mind the first-generation M3 was a light car. It’s especially true in the case of this custom build since it tips the scales at about 950 kilograms (2,094 pounds) courtesy of its stripped-down cabin with only two seats and a roll cage.

Aside from the engine transplant and diet, the tricked-out M3 E30 features an upgraded braking system from a newer E46. The sports sedan now rides on BBS wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires and boasts a modified interior featuring the digital tachometer of the Honda S2000. Yes, it goes all the way up to a screaming 9,000 rpm.

YouTuber and Nürburgring resident Misha Charoudin had the opportunity to drive the high-revving E30 for a hot lap of the Green Hell. He certainly didn’t go easy on the Honda-powered BMW, hitting 155 mph (251 km/h) and carving corners at high speeds while navigating through traffic.

While purists may scoff at the idea of an M3 with an S2000 engine, the fact of the matter is this seems like a fun car without breaking the bank. In the hands of an experienced driver such as Misha, it’s a properly quick track toy, even if it has only 240 hp from an engine that enjoys being revved to unlock the full power.

Source: Misha Charoudin / YouTube