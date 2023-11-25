Held for the first time in four years, the MINI United event returned to South Korea where it was organized at the Driving Center in Yeongjongdo, Incheon. For this year’s theme, the organizers decided to go with “Big Love UK Town” by inserting several London hallmarks like Trafalgar Square, Camden Market, and Hyde Park. Over the course of the event, approximately 2,500 fans gathered to celebrate their favorite car brand.

The highlight of this year’s MINI United event was the MINI Flea Market, which reached its eighth edition following its inception back in 2014. Sellers voluntarily agreed to donate a portion of the proceeds to benefit the BMW Korea Future Foundation. To spice things up, the organizers handed over awards to the top seller as well as to the person who donated the largest amount of money. There was even an award for the best-dressed person.

Another focal point of the event was the MINI Contest where owners had the opportunity to show off their cars, including classic models. Attendees were asked to vote, and the owners of the three most popular received special awards and prizes. A separate MINI Love UK Ceremony was organized and brought together 70 cars, with 45 of them parked in the shape of the Union Jack. In addition, some participants had the privilege of getting up close and personal with a new model MINI will launch locally next year.

Earlier this month, MINI South Korea bid adieu to the previous-generation Countryman with a Highland Edition available exclusively online on its webshop. The special edition is capped at 50 units for the Cooper and another 50 vehicles for the Cooper S. It’s not the only limited-run model launched this month by the BMW Group on its online sales platform since there’s also an M4 Competition Special Edition in either Twilight Purple or Brewster Green.

Source: MINI