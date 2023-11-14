BMW South Korea is known to roll out a variety of limited-run special editions sold exclusively on its online shop. The latest entry is based on the M4 Coupe and reminds us of a lesser-known paint – Brewster Green. It’s actually a Porsche color and has been seen on the occasional BMW throughout the years. This is one of the many green colors available from Bavaria, with Java Green, Isle of Man Green, and Signal Green springing to mind.

The M4 Competition Special Edition with this somewhat rare paint is available in only six examples alongside five cars painted in Twilight Purple. Regardless of choice, both come with several carbon fiber upgrades for the side mirror caps, front air intakes, rear spoiler, and diffuser. Inside, the cars use full Merino leather upholstery and have the famous M stripes on the headrests.

This limited-edition M4 Coupe doesn’t come cheap since BMW South Korea is charging 143,000,000 won. At current exchange rates, that works out to a steep $108,000 or €101,000. Since it’s based on the Competition model, it comes exclusively with the eight-speed automatic transmission. For your money’s worth, the car also has standard xDrive.

It’s not all too surprising Brewster Green is available considering a recent statement made by Annette Baumeister, Head of Colour and Trim Design. In September, she said “the hottest color this year is green. In all the different shades.” Earlier this year, specifically in February, the XM plug-in hybrid SUV got Urban Green and Anglesey Green Individual paint jobs.

You are spoiled for choice when it comes to ordering a BMW in green since there are additional hues beyond the ones we mentioned earlier. Take for example Aurora Diamond Green, British Racing Green, or Oxford Green. A quick look at the company’s revamped Individualizer website also reminds us of Sanremo Green, Cape York Green, Fame Green, and the Frozen Deep Green made popular by the M5 CS.

Source: BMW South Korea