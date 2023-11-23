Located in the Ötztal valley of Tyrol, Sölden represents Austria’s largest municipality and is usually outnumbered by tourists. BMW is inviting members of the media to have some fun in a winter wonderland by driving the new 5 Series Sedan on the Austrian glacier. Journalists traveling to the heart of the Austrian Alps get to pick from two different flavors of the G60: a not-for-America diesel version and a purely electric model.

The oil-burner is a 520d xDrive in Tanzanite Blue Metallic with the M Sport Package Pro while the zero-emission model is an i5 M60 in Cape York Green. Both have an assortment of glossy black accents – including the kidney grille – and two-tone wheels with red brake calipers. Oddly enough, BMW decided to show the lesser 5 Series diesel with 20-inch alloys while the hot M60 only gets a smaller 19-inch set.

Given the slippery surface, it makes sense for BMW to bring two examples of the 5 Series fitted with all-wheel drive. Depending on where you live, there are additional versions of the eighth-generation luxury sedan available with AWD, including the 540i xDrive, 550e xDrive, and the i5 xDrive40. Later in 2024, there’s also going to be a 540d xDrive with an inline-six diesel engine for the European market. In addition, we’re expecting to see an M560e serving as a plug-in hybrid M Performance model.

Of course, the M5 will also have xDrive out of the box. The G90 Sedan will be the only 5 Series to rock a V8 engine, which will be combined with an electric motor. The total system output is said to be in the 700-horsepower region so as not to clash with the XM Label and its monstrous 738 hp.

Should you need the extra practicality of a wagon, the 5 Series Touring is coming early next year in gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and electric flavors. Many will have xDrive, including a long-roof i5 M60 and the long-awaited return of the M5 Touring (G99).

