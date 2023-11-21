A world-class interior, dynamic (if hefty) driving characteristics, and every driver aid and tech feature you can think of make the 2024 BMW i7 what most shoppers expect it to be. The six-figure luxury electric sled is apparently a burgeoning market, and BMW has three different recipes to make shoppers smile. For the 2024 model year, BMW introduced a more powerful i7 M70 and a less powerful and more affordable i7 eDrive50. So now, there’s a 2024 BMW i7 for every budget – as long as you’ve brought an appropriately sized wallet.

Drivers in this segment have a somewhat shocking number of choices when shopping. Notable competitors include offerings from Lucid, Tesla, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz. Despite the i7’s polarizing appearance, it leans into more traditional luxury than some of the newcomers to the scene and has no problem distinguishing itself from longtime rivals Porsche and Benz.

2024 BMW i7 Motor and Performance

The new i7 eDrive50 is the only i7 that doesn’t come with xDrive all-wheel drive standard; instead, it relies on tried-and-true rear-wheel drive. It gets a single electric motor producing 449 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Its lighter weight and rear-only drive wheels contribute to a uniquely dynamic driving experience. The i7 xDrive60 boasts a much quicker zero-to-60 time (4.5 seconds vs. 5.3 seconds) courtesy of its improved traction and 536 horsepower. It weighs around 60 pounds more than the rear-wheel drive i7 eDrive50 (5975 pounds vs. 5917). Finally, there’s the i7 M70. Like the 60, it uses dual electric motors and xDrive all-wheel drive. It weighs in at 6,191 pounds, but it’s still a rocket ship fast. The i7 M70 generates a maniacal 650 horsepower 748 pound-feet of torque, speeding from zero to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

2024 BMW i7 Charging and Range

Each 2024 BMW i7 receives a 101.7-kWh (usable space) battery pack. Each can add around 80 miles of range in 10-12 minutes when using Fast Charging. Slower DC chargers (125A/50 kW) will increase that time to 30-40 minutes. Home charging allows you to add 100 miles of range in around 4 hours. The i7 xDrive50 gets the most range of the bunch, offering up to 321 miles on a full charge. This is likely due to the vehicle’s lighter weight (rear-wheel drive vs. all-wheel drive). Second place goes to the i7 xDrive60, with up to 317 miles of range. Finally, the i7 M70 offers just 291 miles of range on a full charge. At the top of the lineup, the i7 M70 offers a tenth of a second slower zero to 60 mph time than the Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Sedan in exchange for 14 additional miles of range. Yay. A less favorable comparison might be the Lucid Air Grand Touring, which offers 516 miles of range and better performance at a base MSRP of around $40,000 below the i7 M70.

Interior and Cargo Space

Where the 2024 BMW i7 really shines is its opulent level of interior refinement. While competitors may offer similarly plush cabins, you won’t find stuff like the available 31-inch Theater Screen and a reclining rear seat with a footrest, available on xDrive60 and above trim levels. From the driver’s seat, the i7 offers a tech-forward cabin that encourages driver engagement. Like elsewhere in the segment, materials and assembly quality are top-notch. Leather comes standard across the board, alongside a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, Glass Controls, power rear sunshades, and more. The i7 offers 17.7 cubic feet of trunk space, more than the Porsche Taycan (14.3), but lacks any frunk space. Using a traditional three-box layout means missing out on the practical advantages many competitors offer thanks to their hatchback design. 38.6 inches of second-row headroom best the Tesla Model S, Lucid Air, and Mercedes-Benz EQS. Of course, as the i7 is at least half a foot longer than the nearest competitor (EQS), it makes sense that the interior feels a bit more spacious. Personal preference largely separates which interior space you’ll like the most in this segment. Most drivers will either love the minimalism in the Tesla or hate it, but the i7 boasts an objectively more wealthy-feeling cabin. Same with the huge screen in the EQS, although materials and general fit and finish are much more on par with the electric 7.

2024 BMW i7 Technology and Connectivity

Like its rivals, the new i7 offers sophisticated tech that makes staying connected on the road easy. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, MyBMW app integration, and wireless device charging make it easy to match your phone up with your vehicle. Amenities like heated and ventilated seats, soft-close doors, and configurable ambient lighting all come standard. The BMW i7 comes with the latest version of iDrive, courtesy of a curved display comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central information display. Cloud-based navigation, a full-color heads-up display, and a 5G hotspot are also included. Here’s where the i7 can best build value over the competition. You’ll pay $1,850 on a Taycan for heads-up and $1,100 on the EQS. Ventilated front seats? $850 on the Porsche. Small features like this can add up, so it helps to know what comes standard on the competition. As with the interior space and feel, the technology in this segment ultimately comes down to personal preference. iDrive 8 feels familiar and intuitive, especially compared to the clunky Tesla and intimidating screens in the Benz. Spend as much time behind the wheel as possible when considering any of the vehicles in this segment.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The standard BMW driver assists come standard on the new i7. Active Driving Assistant, BMW’s codeword for a suite of technology that makes driving safer and easier, includes Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Speed Limit Info. Every trim of the i7 can select a Driving Assistance Professional Package that adds additional protections like Evasion Assistant and Highway Assistant.

2024 BMW i7 Pricing

The 2024 BMW i7 starts from $105,700. The xDrive60 starts at $124,200, and the top-trim i7 M70 commands $168,500. As we’ve mentioned throughout this guide, you have plenty of different options at this price and in this segment. We would choose the i7 xDrive60 unless you’re working on a tight budget, as it blends all the best characteristics of the car at a price not closer to $200K than $100K. It’s quick, refined, and a modern technological marvel.

2024 BMW i7 FAQ