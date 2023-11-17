Rolls-Royce recently commenced deliveries of the Spectre – its very first production EV – and has enough orders to keep busy throughout 2024. Newly placed orders won’t be fulfilled until 2025, according to a statement made by outgoing CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös back in May. In the meantime, the ultra-luxury coupe with zero emissions has officially entered another market – Hong Kong.

To celebrate the arrival of the Rolls-Royce of electric cars, the only dealer in the region organized a gala dinner at the Wynn Palace Cotai, a five-star hotel with no fewer than 1,706 rooms located in Macau. Over 200 people were invited to attend the local debut of the Spectre, which was presented alongside the company’s V12 trio: Ghost, Cullinan, and the flagship Phantom. Of course, many of the guests arrived at the glitzy event in their very own RR models.

Although the Spectre is fresh on the market, RR is thinking ahead as there are already signs a Black Badge is coming. Earlier this month, certification documents filed with the Australian government included preliminary details about the high-performance version with 485 kilowatts. That would be 650 hp, which rather unsurprisingly, would match the BMW i7 M70. The Spectre Black Badge will become the most powerful RR ever, besting the Wraith’s 623-hp output.

It’s going to be a real occasion to see a Spectre out on the streets, not just because of its rarity, but also due to its imposing size. The RR EV is 5475 mm (215.5 in) long, 2017 mm (79.4 in) wide without the mirrors, and 1573 mm (61.9 in) tall, which makes it bigger than the current 7 Series G70. It’s also heavier than the Bavarian range-topper by tipping the scales at 2,890 kilograms (6,371 pounds).

Spectre is leading the way for RR’s electric ambitions considering the Goodwood-based marque has already announced plans to become an EV-only automaker by 2030. In fact, it’s done launching cars with combustion engines, meaning that the next debut of a regular production car will not include the venerable V12. That said, we can’t exclude the possibility of limited-run special editions with the twin-turbo 6.75-liter engine. RR is the only brand of the BMW Group to still sell V12 cars as the M760i sadly died with the previous-generation 7 Series.

Source: Rolls-Royce