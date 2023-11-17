With four trim levels now in the mix, the BMW i4 is more accessible than ever. The changes from the vehicle’s genesis in 2022 extend mostly to adding a lower eDrive35 trim and all-wheel drive xDrive40 trim. Other than that, you’re looking at the same model that debuted two years ago. The BMW i4 is more accessible than many competitors on the high end – like Porsche and Mercedes-Benz – while remaining a step up in quality over vehicles like the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Tesla Model 3. If you’re shopping for an electrified sedan or hatchback, the 2024 BMW i4 is where you should look first.

2024 BMW i4 Motor and Performance

Rear-wheel drive versions of the 2024 BMW i4 use a single electric motor and rear-wheel drive. The entry-level i4 eDrive35 makes 282 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, accelerating from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds. The i4 eDrive40 bumps output to 335 horsepower and 317 pound-feet, shaving around half a second off the sprint to 60 mph.

Despite sharing numeric designations, the i4 xDrive40 actually makes more power than its rear-wheel-drive platform mate. The dual electric motors power all four wheels and generate 396 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. The result is a zero to 60 mph sprint in under 5 seconds. The highest-performing i4 variant is the i4 M50. It, too, uses xDrive all-wheel drive and dual electric motors. But with 536 horsepower and 586 pound-feet on tap, it’ll fly from zero to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds.

The blistering acceleration of the i4 M50 sets it apart from the rest of the models as the one performance-oriented drivers will really want. Make no mistake: acceleration in the other models is brisk – except maybe in the eDrive35. The i4 eDrive40 is a great balance of value and performance, and it’s where we think the sweet spot is, assuming you don’t need xDrive.

2024 BMW i4 Charging and Range

There is no hard and fast rule on range for the i4; each model covers slightly different distances. The eDrive35 offers the least range, offering between 252 and 276 miles of range. The i4 eDrive40 makes it 283 – 301 miles between charges, and the i4 xDrive40 can go between 279 and 307 miles. The mighty i4 M50 can only roam between 227 and 269 miles before recharging.

Other than the i4 eDrive35, which uses a 66 kWh battery, all models of the 2024 BMW i4 utilize an 81 kWh battery pack. All models can charge up to 11 kW via AC charging, allowing most i4 models to recharge at home quickly – adding 100 miles of range in three to four hours. DC Fast Charging can take as little as 10 minutes and as much as 46 minutes to add that same 100 miles.

Interior and Cargo Space

Despite the power and performance disparity, little separates the cabins of each 2024 BMW i4 model. Perforated Sensatec upholstery and an Anthracite headliner give the cabin a typical BMW feel – luxurious but simplistic. Everyone gets a power glass moonroof, automatic climate control, a power tailgate, and Comfort Access keyless entry. Leather is available across the lineup, but we’d spend the $1,500 elsewhere.

Across the lineup, you’ll want the Premium Package. It adds heated seats/steering wheel, wireless device charging, a head-up display, and more for just $1,900 on lower trims. It costs less ($1,650) on the M50 and adds three desirable options: a head-up display, Harman Kardon sound, and a heated steering wheel.

Another trait shared by every i4 is the convenient 40/20/40 split-folding rear seat. As each 2024 BMW i4 only has 10 cubic feet of storage space in its trunk, it’s a valuable asset for people who frequently haul larger or unwieldy items.

2024 BMW i4 Technology and Connectivity

Any BMW i4 made after July of 2023 gets iDrive Operating System 8.5. Each gets the curved display that the model introduced way back in 2022, too. Remote Software Upgrades, navigation, voice commands, and MyBMW app integration all come standard. The story is the same with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

As noted earlier, you’ll want the Premium Package on your 2024 BMW i4, no matter which trim you get. The i4 M50 gets an M Technology Package with bigger brakes and enhanced cooling properties. All cars have optional 5G eSIM, Laserlight Headlights, and other fancy tech.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Active Driving Assistant comes standard on all versions of the 2024 BMW i4. It includes Frontal Collision Warning, Automatic City Collision Mitigation and Braking, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Speed Limit Info. Drivers can lean on BMW Assist with eCall, too, in emergencies. A rear-view camera and parking sensors (Park Distance Control) are complimentary, too.

For drivers who need all the help they can get behind the wheel, the i4 offers plenty of enhanced driver aids. From 360-degree cameras and self-parking systems to nearly autonomous driving features in the Driving Assistance Professional Package, there’s enough safety tech to keep most drivers satisfied.

2024 BMW i4 Pricing

The standard BMW i4 eDrive35 comes in at $52,200 + destination and fees. RWD eDrive40 models start at $57,300; xDrive adds $4,300 to the base price, coming in at $61,600. Finally, the i4 M50 tips the scales at $69,700. As mentioned earlier, the i4’s price is a solid representation of its value. Its closest rival is the Polestar 2, starting at $49,900 – it offers greater range, similar acceleration, and similar interior space. Other offerings come in well under the start MSRP – with commensurate compromises in prestige or performance – or well above the i4’s price, like the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Porsche Taycan.

2024 BMW i4 FAQ