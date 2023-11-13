One of the lesser-known car shows in Europe served as the venue for BMW to show off its M2 G87 with a plethora of M Performance Parts. This heavily upgraded Toronto Red build attended the 2023 Auto Zurich in Switzerland to illustrate how the sports coupe can look if you go crazy with the options. It’s not just the center-mounted quad exhaust tips that make it stand out as the abundance of carbon fiber is also a sight to behold.

Equipped with the eight-speed automatic transmission, this M2 had the roof, side spats, and mirror caps made from the same lightweight material. Carbon fiber was also used for the front air intakes, side skirt attachments, rear diffuser, and chunky spoiler mounted on the trunk lid. Mind you, these are not all the M Performance Parts compatible with the second-generation M2 since you can also add a roof spoiler and a bigger wing, not to mention centerlock wheels.

If you think it looks a bit over the top, you’re not the only one. Thankfully, these M Performance Parts are offered as individual items, so you’re not stuck with the whole shebang. Customers can order only the items they want on their M2s, and this show car from the 2023 Auto Zurich portrays the G87 with nearly all the extra goodies fitted.

In less than two years, there will be another way to customize the M2 since BMW is actively working on a CS version with a ducktail spoiler to echo the M4 CSL as well as the M3 CSL E46 and 3.0 CSL E9 before it. We’ve heard through the grapevine it’ll get at least one unique color not shared with other M models, at least not initially. Many of the carbon fiber optional upgrades you see here are likely going to be fitted as standard equipment. Coming in 2025, the M2 CS is also likely getting a new wheel design and a meaner front splitter to nicely round off the visual package, complemented by a rumored bump in power to over 500 hp.

