As part of a wider update available from this month, the Forza Horizon 5 garage is growing to include an extra five BMW cars, some of which enthusiasts have been eager to drive for a long time. Better late than never, the current-generation M3 (G80) is finally available, more than a year after the M4 Coupe (G82) was added to the lineup. We are also delighted to see the new M2 (G87), following its video game debut a year ago in CSR 2.

By far the most attractive of the lot is an original 8 Series (E31) in the 850CSi flavor while the two other cars are electric: i4 eDrive40 and iX xDrive50. If we were to pick one car that’s still missing from the virtual garage, it would definitely have to be the M3 Touring. Hopefully, Forza Horizon 5 developer Playground Games will add the G81 at some point in the future. While they’re at it, the future M5 Touring (G99) should also be included since performance wagons are generally few and far between in the video game realm.

It’s not just new BMWs that are being added to FH5 as the Rivian R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV electric models are also coming. In addition, the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid supercar has been confirmed as well. In related news, aftermarket company Vorsteiner is joining the game with 20 custom wheel sets while AC Schnitzer has additional body parts tailored to the the i8 and previous-generation M5. The Forza widebody kit for the 1995 BMW 850CSi is returning

Lest we forget a reboot of the Forza Motorsport title is launching on October 10 on the Xbox Series X and S consoles as well as on PC. It’ll have over 500 cars, including a few BMWs that have already been confirmed: M3 E30, M6 GTLM, and an M8 GTE.

Source: Forza.net